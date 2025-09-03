Maruti Victoris: Compact SUV launched in India with 5-Star safety and ADAS technology Maruti Suzuki unveils the Victoris, a flagship compact SUV that stands out with a modern design, premium features like a panoramic sunroof and digital driver’s display, and a strong focus on safety.

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki, one of the leading players in the Indian automobile industry, has officially launched the Maruti Victoris, the latest flagship compact SUV. The new model has been strategically positioned to fill the gap between the popular Maruti Brezza and the premium Maruti Grand Vitara within the brand's Arena dealership network. The Victoris is claimed to be not just a new face but it does represent a significant leap forward for Maruti in terms of design, technology and safety for the Indian drivers.

The car has already made headlines by securing a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, and it has become the second Maruti car to achieve this impressive feat after the Dzire.

Maruti Victoris: Features

Exterior

The new Maruti Victoris boasts a refreshed and modern design- the front fascia features a sleek, horizontal grille with chrome accents, which is further complemented by sharp LED headlamps and slim, pixel-type LED DRLs for a futuristic look.

The company has layered its front bumper and silver skid plate,which adds a robust SUV stance to the car.

Interior

Talking about the interiors, the new Victoris stands out with its 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and squared-off wheel arches with black cladding. It further features a subtle sloping roofline, blacked-out ORVMs, and darkened pillars that create a popular floating roof effect.

The rear design is equally contemporary, with stylish LED taillamps.

Inside, the Victoris elevates the user experience with a host of premium, technology-rich features.

Drivers are greeted by a large 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display and a spacious touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Passengers can enjoy an open-air feeling thanks to the expansive panoramic sunroof, a first for many Maruti vehicles in this segment.

Additional creature comforts include a 64-colour ambient lighting system, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and auto AC with rear vents.

Safety

The new Victoris has been designed to keep safety in mind, which is expected to be the game-changer for the brand.

It comes equipped with six airbags as standard and a 360-degree camera for enhanced situational awareness.

But the biggest highlight is the inclusion of Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), marking a new chapter for Maruti Suzuki.

This suite of advanced safety features, which combines with the excellent Bharat NCAP safety rating, will position the new Victoris as one of the safest cars in its class, claimed Maruti.

(Image Source : MARUTI VICTORIS/X)Maruti Victoris

Options/Variants