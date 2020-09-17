These 3 premium SUVs will make your festive season AUTOMAZING | Check details, features

These 3 premium SUVs will make your festive season AUTOMAZING

India’s niche luxury car section gained traction over the last few years with rapid urbanization and an overall increase in people’s disposable income. In 2019, around 35,000 luxury car units were sold in India, according to industry estimates. Today, car-enthusiasts are looking to skip their regular humble rides in exchange for premium variants. The demand for luxury cars also increases when it comes to the performance and comfort.

2020 has been a phenomenal year for the automotive industry in terms of new launches, and while a state of gloom has been haunting the industry for a few months due to coronavirus pendamic, there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel. The festive season is one of the best times of the year for manufacturers in India, and it looks like this year’s Diwali will not disappoint either.

Here’s a list of the upcoming SUVs that are luxurious and will make your 2020 amazing!

1. MG Gloster:

MG Motor India is looking at propping Gloster SUV against premium luxury SUVs already on offer in India, it is expected to launch around Diwali 2020.

The MG Gloster will be India’s first autonomous (level 1) premium SUV. Like premium luxury SUVs, the Gloster is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof, a three-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, driver seat massage, ventilated front seats and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The MG Gloster’s autonomous features include Front Collision Warning (FCW), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Auto Park Assist (APA), Adaptive Crusie Control (ACC) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW). The car was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 in February and will compete against the premium SUVs in the country like Land Cruiser Prado.

2. Audi Q3:

Expected to be launched in October 2020, the second-generation Q3 will be sportier than its predecessor. The Audi Q3 will be the fusion of right-sized sport utility proportions and Audi design identity.

The new Q3 will have a completely new dashboard design comprising a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Enhanced graphics and user-friendly, forward-thinking technology were designed to help you drive in comfort.

On the design front, the all-new Audi Q3 sources much of the inspiration from the new flagship SUV, the Audi Q8, featuring big octagonal grille, Matrix LED headlamps, and bigger and sharper LED tail lamps.

3. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine:

Expected to be launched in October 2020, Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will be Mercedes-Benz’s smallest four-door offering in our market.The A-Class Limousine sports new-age Mercedes styling and is really attractive.

There’s more legroom and a comfier rear seat experience. Up front, the A-Class Limousine features Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system, integrated into a very well-built, stylish, and high-tech cabin. Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan will have an aggressive look, a more spacious cabin, loads of tech.

