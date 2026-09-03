'India ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war': Jaishankar offers mediation, backs dialogue and diplomacy

Kyiv:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has offered India's assistance in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, saying New Delhi is ready to help in "any manner" if its involvement can contribute to ending the conflict. Speaking to the media during his visit to Kyiv on Thursday, Jaishankar said India has consistently maintained that this is not an era of war and that lasting solutions cannot come from the battlefield. The External Affairs Minister's remarks came during his discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its wider consequences forming a key part of their talks.

Jaishankar said India believes that the continuing conflict is causing further loss of life and destruction with each passing day. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in Bishkek, where he called for an end to endless war. "Just two days ago in Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that endless war must now give way to the end of war. Every passing day of conflict only means more deaths and more destruction. Understandably, it is for the parties involved to find a way. But if India can be of any help in any manner, we are ready. This was the core of my discussion today so far with the Foreign Minister here," he added.

Attacks on commercial shipping also discussed

The External Affairs Minister said his discussions with the Ukrainian side also covered specific consequences of the ongoing conflict, including attacks affecting commercial shipping. He pointed out that Indian seafarers work on vessels flying the flags of several countries and have unfortunately been among those affected by such incidents.

According to Jaishankar, disruptions to shipping are also having a broader impact on several countries in the Global South. He said these disruptions have contributed to concerns involving the availability of fuel, fertilisers and food in different parts of the world. "We exchanged views on these and related matters," he said.

India highlights humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Jaishankar also underlined India's humanitarian support for Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. He said India has so far sent 19 consignments of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The assistance, according to the External Affairs Minister, includes around 160 tonnes of supplies comprising generator sets, medicines and medical equipment.

Jaishankar said he and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha would discuss what more could be done in the area of humanitarian assistance. The humanitarian component of India's engagement has remained an important part of its broader outreach to Ukraine amid the continuing conflict.

Jaishankar on India-Ukraine bilateral economic ties

On bilateral economic ties, Jaishankar said India and Ukraine have trade relations covering several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, fertilisers, machinery, chemicals and consumer goods.

He acknowledged that bilateral trade has faced disruptions over the past four years because of the war and associated logistical difficulties. However, he said the relationship has shown resilience and that new possibilities have also emerged.

"At the same time, there has been a visible resilience and, some new possibilities have emerged. In our talks today, we will be challenged obviously by the issues of today as well as the prospects beyond, and we will be addressing them," he added.

Indian students in Ukraine also discussed

Education was another area highlighted by Jaishankar during his remarks. He said a significant number of Indian students continue to study in Ukraine and thanked the Ukrainian authorities for looking after them. "I also want to mention that education has been another longstanding area of activity. There are many Indian students currently studying in Ukraine. I take this opportunity, through you, Minister, to thank the authorities for taking care of them," he added. The issue remains important for India because the war has significantly affected the environment in which Indian students pursuing education in Ukraine have had to continue their studies.

India and Ukraine explore cooperation in AI, startups and digital technology

Looking beyond the immediate challenges posed by the war, Jaishankar said India sees scope for expanding cooperation with Ukraine in emerging areas. He noted that Ukraine has significant strengths and capabilities, while India is progressing rapidly in areas such as digital technology, innovation and startups.

He also highlighted the growing potential of artificial intelligence across sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture and governance. "Where the future prospects of our bilateral cooperation are concerned, we are very much aware that Ukraine has deep strengths and capabilities. India, too, is developing at a rapid pace. And some of these notable areas of progress are in digital capabilities, innovation and startups. The world of AI offers new openings in health, education, agriculture, even in governance. So we will be discussing these changing developments and looking for specific issues for further partnering."

'War will be solved by dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation'

Jaishankar also addressed a question on whether India could reduce its purchases of Russian oil if the United States approves sanctions targeting countries that buy Russian oil. The External Affairs Minister said the Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved simply through decisions concerning the purchase or sale of commodities such as oil, alumina, minerals, metals or fertilisers. "This conflict, which is today in its fifth year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertiliser. This conflict will be solved by dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiation. That is why, it is something we would encourage," added Jaishankar.

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