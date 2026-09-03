Haven't watched Mirzapur series yet? Guddu Bhaiya tells you exactly what to do before watching the movie

Owing to the humongous success of the series Mirzapur, the makers are now ready to release Mirzapur: The Movie. The film will see the return of the show's key cast members - Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), only this time, on the big screen.

Now, those of you who haven't watched the series might be wondering if you'd understand the film. Ali Fazal, during the film's Patna event, had a suggestion.

What Ali Fazal said about watching Mirzapur: The Movie

Ali Fazal recently dropped an interesting hint about the storyline of Mirzapur: The Movie. During a promotional event in Patna, the actor, who reprises his fan-favourite role as Guddu Pandit, asked audiences to revisit the first season of the series - but with a twist: they can watch only until Episode 6.

According to Fazal, the film’s narrative takes off from the events of that particular episode, suggesting that audiences should not expect a straightforward continuation of Season 3. Instead, Mirzapur: The Movie appears to explore an alternate storyline that branches out from the original series, taking viewers back to a crucial point in the franchise’s history.

How do Mirzapur: The Movie pre-sales look?

Fuelled by strong buzz among moviegoers, Mirzapur: The Movie has recorded an encouraging pre-sales response. The film further stands to benefit from being the only major Hindi release this Friday, ensuring strong screen presence across the country. The Janmashtami holiday on Friday could also give its opening-day numbers an additional boost.

Given the momentum, Mirzapur: The Movie is expected to make a strong debut at the Indian box office, with Day 1 collections projected at Rs 18-22 crore net. At this range, the film could secure the sixth spot among Bollywood’s highest-grossing A-rated openers, while an opening at the upper end of the estimate could potentially push it to No. 4.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

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Mirzapur: The Movie set to make a box office splash; could surpass Saiyaara and Awarapan 2