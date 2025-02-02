Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooters launched in India with Dual ABS, chain drive tech and upgraded performance

Follow us on Image Source : OLA Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooters

Ola Electric has launched its third-generation S1 electric scooters in India, bringing significant improvements in performance, reliability, and efficiency. The new Gen 3 platform promises a 20 per cent increase in power, a longer range, and an 11 per cent reduction in cost compared to the previous generation. The lineup includes four models:

Ola S1 X

Ola S1 X+

Ola S1 Pro

The flagship Ola S1 Pro+

All the models will be available with multiple battery pack options, for the Indian market.

Ola S1 Gen 3: Price in India

The Ola S1 X (2kWh variant) is the most affordable option, starting at Rs 79,999, while the S1 X+ (4kWh variant) is priced at Rs 1,07,999. The Ola S1 Pro (3kWh) is available for Rs 1,14,999, and the top-end S1 Pro+ (4kWh) costs Rs 1,34,999.

Here’s a quick look at the Gen 3 pricing and battery options:

Ola S1 Pro+ (Gen 3) with 5.3kWh (Bharat Cell) is priced at Rs 1,69,999 Ola S1 Pro+ (Gen 3) with 4kWh is priced at Rs 1,54,999 Ola S1 Pro (Gen 3) with 4kWh is priced at Rs 1,34,999 Ola S1 Pro (Gen 3) with 3kWh is priced at Rs 1,14,999 Ola S1 X (Gen 3) with 2kWh is priced at Rs 79,999 Ola S1 X (Gen 3) with 3kWh is priced at Rs 89,999 Ola S1 X (Gen 3) with 4kWh is priced at Rs 99,999 Ola S1 X+ (Gen 3) with 4kWh is priced at Rs 1,07,999

Delivery timeline: Ola Electric has confirmed that deliveries of the Gen 3 models will begin in mid-February 2025.

Upgraded performance with new Gen 3 platform

The Ola S1 Gen 3 series brings a mid-drive motor and chain drive technology, improving both power and efficiency. The new integrated motor control unit (MCU) has been fine-tuned to enhance range and acceleration, making it a more efficient electric vehicle.

Compared to its predecessor, the Gen 3 platform offers:

20 per cent more peak power

Longer battery range

11 per cent lower production costs

Dual ABS and brake-by-wire tech for better safety

Safety has been a key focus for Ola’s Gen 3 electric scooters. The new models come equipped with dual ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and brake-by-wire technology, which adjusts braking response based on real-time conditions. The system helps optimize braking between mechanical and regenerative braking, resulting in 15% better energy recovery.

Ola S1 X and S1 X+: Specifications

The Ola S1 X+ is powered by a 4kWh battery pack and an 11kW mid-drive motor, allowing it to reach:

Top speed: 125 kmph

0-40 kmph acceleration: 2.7 seconds

Maximum range: 242 km

The standard Ola S1 X comes in 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh battery variants, delivering:

Top speed of 101 kmph (2kWh), 115 kmph (3kWh), and 123 kmph (4kWh)

Acceleration (0-40 kmph) of 3.4s (2kWh), 3.1s (3kWh), and 3s (4kWh)

Range of 108 km (2kWh), 176 km (3kWh), and 242 km (4kWh)

Ola S1 Pro and S1 Pro+: Specifications

The S1 Pro+, Ola’s flagship electric scooter, is available with two battery options:

5.3kWh (Bharat Cell) – 320 km range

4kWh variant – 242 km range

It also boasts:

Top speed: 141 kmph

0-40 kmph acceleration: 2.1s (5.3kWh) and 2.3s (4kWh)

The S1 Pro (Gen 3) is slightly less powerful but still packs a punch:

Top speed of 125 kmph (4kWh) and 117 kmph (3kWh)

Uniform 0-40 kmph acceleration of 2.7 seconds

Single ABS and dual disc brakes for safety

MoveOS 5 Beta brings smartwatch app, smart park and more

Alongside its new electric scooters, Ola Electric also unveiled MoveOS 5 beta, which will be available from mid-February 2025.

New features include:

Smartwatch app connectivity

Smart Park Mode

Bharat Mood feature

Road Trip Mode with Ola Maps

Live location sharing

Emergency SOS for safety

With these upgrades, Ola aims to enhance the user experience and bring new levels of intelligence to its electric scooters.

Extended battery warranty and discounts on Gen 2 models

Ola is offering a 3-year/40,000 km warranty on both the scooter and battery for Gen 3 models. Customers can extend the battery warranty up to 8 years or 1,25,000 km by paying Rs 14,999.

Additionally, Ola has announced discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on its Gen 2 electric scooters, with the S1 Pro (Gen 2) now priced at Rs 1,14,999.

Ola S1 Gen 3: A Game-Changer in India’s EV Market?

With enhanced performance, safety upgrades, and new tech features, Ola’s S1 Gen 3 electric scooters look set to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment in India. The dual ABS system, MoveOS 5 updates, and cost reductions make it an attractive upgrade for EV enthusiasts.

