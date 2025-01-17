Auto Expo 2025: Tata Motors reveals Sierra ICE concept with advanced features and Turbo engine

Follow us on Image Source : TATA MOTORS Tata Motors reveals Sierra ICE concept

Tata Motors has revealed the Sierra ICE concept SUV for the first time in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 which is taking place in New Delhi. A modern take on the iconic Sierra nameplate, the concept SUV has been developed with distinctive ICE-specific design elements with the signature styling of the original Sierra.

The SUV is expected to compete in the compact SUV segment, going up against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos. Tata is likely to launch the Sierra ICE later this year (timeline unspecified).

Design: A nod to the original Sierra

The Sierra ICE concept adopts a design which is similar to the previously showcased Sierra E but with notable differences- like the internal combustion engine (ICE) version.

The front end features an upright stance, a prominent LED light bar and sleek headlights.

The grille and front bumper get a black and silver treatment, while the signature rectangular side windows, flush door handles, and dual-tone alloy wheels pay homage to the original model.

The rear of the SUV maintains an upright stance with a sleek LED light strip and a chunky rear bumper.

Interior: A modern and tech-focused cabin

The Sierra ICE concept’s interior boasts a dual-tone theme, with a modern layout inspired by other Tata models like the Harrier and Safari.

Key features further include a dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Additional comfort features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, powered and ventilated front seats, connected car tech, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Ambient lighting enhances the cabin’s appeal.

Safety features: Advanced tech for a safe drive

Tata Sierra ICE is equipped with the latest safety technology, which includes 6 airbags, an electronic stability programme (ESP), a hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, and a driver attention warning system. The SUV also comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to ensure a safe and smooth driving experience.

Powertrain: Turbo petrol and Diesel engine options

The Sierra ICE concept is expected to offer 2 powertrain options: A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque A 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 170 PS and 350 Nm which is similar to those found in the Tata Harrier and Safari. Transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.



Rivals: Competing in the compact SUV segment

The Sierra ICE will rival several popular models in the compact SUV segment, including:

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Volkswagen Taigun

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Toyota Hyryder

Citroen Basalt

MG Astor

Honda Elevate

