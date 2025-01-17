Auto Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Electric launched in 4 variants at Rs 17.99 lakh onwards

Follow us on Image Source : HYUNDAI Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Motor India has launched the electric version of its Creta, claimed to be the best-selling SUV at the India Mobility Expo 2025 which is taking place in Delhi. The electric Creta will be available in four variants and with an introductory price tag starting from Rs 17,99,000. The EV further promises an impressive range of 473 km on a full charge.

Advanced safety with ADAS Level 2

The electric Creta further comes equipped with Hyundai's latest safety technology, including ADAS Level 2. The system further features 19 advanced safety functions like Front Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Collision Warning, Smart Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist, to ensure a secure and smart driving experience.

Variant-wise pricing details

The electric Creta is available in the following variants:

Executive: Rs 17,99,000

Smart: Rs 18,99,900

Smart (O): Rs 19,49,900

Premium: Rs 19,99,900

These are introductory prices, which may increase later.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 starts with PM Modi’s inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday. The event which is spread across Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi (formerly known as Pragati Maidan), and India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida, features over 100 launches, and it is further focusing on electric vehicles (EV), innovative technology and automotive components.

The expo will continue until January 22, 2025.

