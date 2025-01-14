Mahindra XUV 3XO EV expected to come with Reworked Air Dam and Tailgate: Details

Follow us on Image Source : MAHINDRA/X Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Mahindra is reportedly gearing up to launch the XUV 3XO EV, a highly anticipated sub-compact electric SUV aimed at strengthening its presence in the growing EV market. Recent spy images and reports suggest that the XUV 3XO EV is currently undergoing road tests, offering a glimpse into its design and potential features.

A Key Player in Mahindra’s EV Lineup

The XUV 3XO EV is expected to be a critical addition to Mahindra’s electric vehicle portfolio, following the launches of the XEV 9e and BE 6 late last year. Positioned as the EV counterpart to the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the XUV 3XO (an updated iteration of the XUV 300), this model could attract eco-conscious buyers seeking a stylish, performance-driven option in the electric SUV segment.

Design details for upcoming SUV EV

While the XUV 3XO EV will largely retain the design elements of its ICE version, several EV-specific updates are expected:

Closed front panel: The traditional grille is replaced with a sleek, closed panel to emphasize its electric nature.

Reworked Air Dam and Tailgate: A redesigned rear bumper and tailgate, adorned with rose gold accents, give the SUV a distinct, modern appearance.

New Alloy Wheels: Aero inserts in the alloy wheels are likely to improve efficiency while adding to the aesthetics.

Charging Port Placement: The charging port is expected to be located on the left front wing.

Battery and Range Expectations

Reports suggest that the XUV 3XO EV will inherit the battery options from the Mahindra XUV 400:

34.5 kWh Battery: Expected range of up to 375 km on a single charge.

39.4 kWh Battery: Expected range of up to 456 km on a single charge.

It remains uncertain whether Mahindra will introduce upgrades to the powertrain for this model.

