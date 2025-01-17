Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki launches Electric SUV e VITARA with over 500 km range

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maruti Suzuki unveils its first electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki has officially entered the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its e VITARA at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, India’s premier automobile showcase. The high-efficiency battery pack in the e VITARA delivers an impressive range of over 500 km on a full charge. Equipped with a 61 kW battery, the SUV also features fast charging support in more than 100 cities across the country. Buyers will receive a smart home charger with the vehicle. Production of the e VITARA is set to commence at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant in the coming months.

Pricing details: Yet to be announced

The e VITARA comes equipped with seven airbags, providing best-in-class safety. Maruti Suzuki has stated that the SUV’s interior is among the finest in its segment. Although the company has not disclosed pricing details, estimates suggest the e VITARA could be priced between Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh, making it a competitive option in the burgeoning EV market.

Plans for global export

In addition to targeting the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki plans to export the e VITARA to over 100 countries, including key regions such as Europe and Japan. This marks a significant milestone for the brand as its first electric vehicle for the global market. The e VITARA will compete with popular models like the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and Mahindra BE 06.

Dimensions and design

The e VITARA boasts a length of 4,275 mm, a width of 1,800 mm, and a height of 1,635 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm and a ground clearance of 180 mm. Weighing approximately 1,900 kg, the SUV features stylish 18-inch alloy wheels, a C-pillar-mounted door handle, a roof spoiler, and a lightbar-inspired tail lamp design.

New and modern interiors

The e VITARA’s interiors are completely redesigned, offering a fresh and premium look. Key features include a dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, a floating centre console, and a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. The vehicle also supports Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), enhancing safety and convenience. The dual-tone dashboard adds a sophisticated touch, making the cabin both modern and inviting.

A strong contender in the EV market

With its long-range capability, advanced features, and export potential, the e VITARA is poised to become a key player in the global EV landscape, showcasing Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

