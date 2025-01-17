High electricity bills due to room heaters? 8 Smart tips to reduce costs while using them

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 8 Genius tips to use your room heater smartly and cut down electricity costs

January is considered one of the coldest months for winters in Northern parts of India- especially in the central parts- covering UP, Bihar, NCR, Punjab, Haryana and more. As the winter chill sets in, room heaters certainly become essential parts for keeping homes cosy and comfortable for everyone. However, using them extensively can lead to soaring electricity bills which could be equivalent to using ACs during summers. Here we bring to you some practical tips to optimize the room heater usage and save electricity bills during the winter months in India.

1. Choose the right heater for your space

Not all heaters are suitable for every room size. For smaller spaces, opt for convection heaters, while in larger areas, you could use oil-filled or fan heaters. When you use a properly matched heater as per the size of your room, it delivers efficient heating and reduces energy consumption.

2. Use a thermostat to control temperature

Invest in a heater with a built-in thermostat or use a smart plug- as it regulates the temperature. Maintaining a room temperature between 20 degrees and 22 degrees could keep you warm without overloading the heater, and save energy.

3. Insulate your room properly

Prevent heat from escaping by sealing gaps in doors and windows. You could use weather strips or draft excluders to block any openings during the season. Use thick curtains to trap heat indoors and avoid placing the heater near uncovered windows.

4. Zone heating for better efficiency

Instead of heating your entire home, focus on warming only the occupied rooms. Close doors to limit heat loss and majorly focus on the warmth where you need it most.

5. Optimize heater placement

Place the heater centrally or near areas with poor insulation for even heat distribution. Avoid blocking it with furniture or curtains to maximize airflow and efficiency.

6. Layer up to reduce heater dependence

Wearing warm clothes, using socks and cozy blankets could reduce the need to keep your heater on for long periods, helping you save energy.

7. Use timers and energy-saving modes

Many modern heaters come with timers and eco-modes. You could set the heater to turn off automatically after a certain duration or when the room reaches a comfortable temperature.

8. Regular maintenance for optimal performance

Clean the heater’s filters and vents regularly to ensure efficient operation. A well-maintained heater consumes less electricity and lasts longer.

