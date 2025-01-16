AirTags and JioTag Go: 5 Surprising ways to use them beyond keys and wallets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AirTags and JioTag Go

Apple AirTags and JioTag Air/Go are more than just item trackers. While primarily designed to keep tabs on lost keys or wallets, these devices can be used creatively in ways you might not have considered. Here are five innovative use cases that will make you rethink their potential.

1. Track Your Pets Anywhere

Never worry about your pets wandering off again. Attach an AirTag or JioTag Air/Go to your pet’s collar, and you’ll always know their location, whether at home or during a walk. Some pet owners have even trained their pets to return when the tracker beeps, eliminating the need to call out their names.

2. Find Kids in Crowded Places

Shopping malls, amusement parks, or large gatherings can be stressful with kids. Slip an AirTag or JioTag Air/Go into your child’s pocket to easily locate them if they wander off. These trackers provide peace of mind in bustling environments.

3. Secure Your Bike or Car

Hide an AirTag or JioTag in your bike or car to track its location in case of theft or to remember where you parked in a busy area. While not a replacement for a GPS device, these trackers offer a reliable way to monitor your vehicle’s whereabouts.

4. Never Lose Luggage Again

Travel with confidence by placing a tracker in your luggage. Whether you’re worried about lost baggage during a flight or leaving a bag behind during road or rail travel, AirTags and JioTags ensure you can quickly locate your belongings.

5. Keep an Eye on Valuable Packages

Shipping an expensive package? Use a tracker to monitor its location during transit. These devices can help you track lost or stolen parcels, ensuring peace of mind when sending high-value items.

AirTag and JioTag: Key differences

Network Compatibility: AirTags rely on Apple’s Find My network, best in areas with iPhone users. JioTag Air uses the same network, while JioTag Go works with Android devices using Google’s Find My network.

Technology: AirTags feature UWB technology for precise tracking, whereas JioTag devices use Bluetooth for approximate locations, making them slightly less accurate.

Whether you are keeping tabs on pets, luggage, or vehicles, AirTags and JioTags prove to be versatile tools for everyday convenience and security.

