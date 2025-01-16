Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft relaunches Copilot for businesses: Free AI Chat with Pay-as-you-go agents

Microsoft is reportedly working on AI-powered workplace solutions space and recently they have relaunched 365 Copilot Chat, a free and claimed-to-be secure AI chat service. The system has been designed to boost productivity and comes with pay-as-you-go AI agents and seamless integration with Microsoft tools. This latest offering aims at familiarizing businesses with AI while encouraging them to upgrade to the premium Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription.

Free AI Chat with enterprise-level features

Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat has been a rebranded version of Bing Chat Enterprise, revamped to include AI agents that act as virtual colleagues.

These agents can automate tasks, by providing instant assistance and monitoring emails- making them indispensable for streamlining workflows.

The free version will further enable file uploads and GPT-4-powered responses, that deliver robust functionality which is comparable to competitors like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Flexible pricing with Pay-As-You-Go options

Microsoft also introduced a pay-as-you-go pricing model for AI agent usage, to ensure businesses to have full control over costs.

Agent usage is measured in messages, with different rates depending on the complexity:

1 cent for classic answers.

2 cents for generative answers.

30 cents for advanced responses using Microsoft Graph.

Businesses can also choose for consumption packs to cap spending.

Powerful AI Agents for enhanced productivity

With Copilot Studio, users can create and customize AI agents to suit specific business needs. These agents can:

Answer employee queries using HR data. Summarize Word documents. Analyze Excel spreadsheets. Access tenant-specific data stored in Microsoft Graph.

For instance, an agent answering 200 generative queries and 200 tenant Graph queries in a day would cost USD 64, demonstrating scalability for diverse operations.

Designed to drive premium subscriptions

Copilot Chat is intended to showcase the value of Microsoft’s premium AI offerings, like Microsoft 365 Copilot, priced at USD 30 per user per month. The premium plan integrates AI capabilities directly into apps like Word and Excel, eliminating manual uploads and further enhancing convenience.

