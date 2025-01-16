Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
OPPO Find N5 to be world's thinnest foldable smartphone: What should be the price?

Oppo has teased its upcoming Find N5 foldable smartphone, hinting at an ultra-slim design and host of advanced features.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 7:16 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 7:18 IST
oppo find n4
Image Source : OPPO FIND N4 oppo find n4

OPPO, one of the leading smartphone brands has been working on its foldable smartphone, Find N5. As per the recent discovery, it was mentioned by Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO that the latest foldable handset will be the thinnest ever foldable smartphone in the world.

By writing, the company had not released much information about the new Find N5, but Lou confirmed this information on his X page (formerly known as Twitter). He further teased that the device would be coming soon. The teaser suggests the device will be thinner than a standard pencil, which typically measures 7-8mm. If true, this marks a major improvement over its predecessor, the Find N3, which measures 11.7mm when folded.

Thinner and lighter design

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to set new benchmarks for slim foldable smartphones, positioning it as a direct competitor to models like the Honor Magic V3, which measures 9.2mm folded and 4.4mm unfolded. 

Reports further indicate that the device will incorporate a "new industrial design" to enhance durability while maintaining its sleek profile. With an **IPX8 splash resistance rating**, the Find N5 promises reliability alongside its stylish form factor.

Advanced camera and processing power

The Find N5 is rumoured to feature a Hasselblad-branded triple camera system, including a periscope lens for superior zoom capabilities. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device is expected to deliver top-tier performance. Additional highlights include satellite communication capabilities, ensuring connectivity in remote areas.

Long battery life and wireless charging

Oppo’s latest foldable will reportedly house a 6,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade compared to many foldables currently available. With support for wireless charging, the Find N5 combines convenience with longevity, catering to users seeking a premium experience.

Global launch under OnePlus branding

Industry insiders suggest that the Find N5 might see a global release under the OnePlus Open 2 branding, expanding its availability to markets outside China. This strategy aligns with OPPO's efforts to reach a broader audience for its innovative products.

Pricing and focus  

By combining an ultra-slim design with cutting-edge features like a durable build, high-end camera system, and advanced processing power, the Oppo Find N5 is poised to make a significant impact in the foldable smartphone market. A release date is yet to be confirmed, but this foldable is already generating considerable buzz among tech enthusiasts worldwide and is expected to price a little higher- can assume because of it's features on the device.

