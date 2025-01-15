Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
TRAI's new rules will soon allow for affordable Rs 10 recharges, 365-day validity for STVs

TRAI came up with new rules for telecom users in December 2024, which will direct telecom companies to bring economical recharge plans for 2G users. This new rule will help 15 crore mobile users of the country to stay connected for an entire year with a single recharge.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 15, 2025 14:46 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 15:35 IST
Image Source : FILE Get 365 days validity via Rs 10 recharge: TRAI game-changing rule for smartphone users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) has come up with new guidelines which aim at benefiting 150 million Indian smartphone users, who are using 2G services. These users, who primarily rely on basic mobile services like voice calls and SMS, often struggle with expensive recharge plans which are bundled with unnecessary data. To solve the issues, TRAI published these updated guidelines on December 24, but telecom companies are yet to launch affordable plans following the new rules.

Affordable recharge plans starting at Rs 10

Under the new rules, Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea (Vi) will have to introduce top-up vouchers which are available at a starting price of Rs 10. Furthermore, TRAI has reportedly removed the requirement to stick to the Rs 10 denomination, which enables the operators to issue top-up vouchers of any value.

The regulator has also decided to eliminate the colour-coded physical recharge system, in response to the growing preference for online recharges.

365-day validity for special tariff vouchers

In a major update, TRAI has increased the validity of Special Tariff Vouchers (STV) from 90 days to 365 days. This change ensures that users can now access long-term, cost-effective recharge options. Telecom operators have been instructed to create voice and SMS-only plans, tailored specifically for 2G feature phone users who do not require internet services.

At present, these users are forced to pay more for data-inclusive plans even when they do not need them and require only essential services like calls or messages.

Expected timeline for implementation

It has been reported that TRAI’s guidelines have already been implemented, and telecom companies have been given a few weeks to roll out compliant recharge plans. Although an official launch date has not been announced, affordable recharge plans are expected to hit the market by the end of January.

This move is likely to bring much-needed relief to millions of users, enabling access to basic mobile services at pocket-friendly rates.

TRAI’s latest amendments further aim at enhancing the accessibility of essential telecom services for India’s 2G user base. As operators further prepare the rollout of these specific changes, where users could look forward to budget-friendly plans that cater to their specific needs. 

ALSO READ: New SIM Card Rules: Aadhaar-based biometric verification now mandatory

ALSO READ: BSNL brings budget-friendly plans for heavy data users, starting from Rs 215: Details here

