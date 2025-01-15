New SIM Card Rules: Aadhaar-based biometric verification now mandatory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New SIM card rule

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has issued a critical directive to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), mandating Aadhaar-based biometric verification for all new SIM card connections. This move aims to curb the rising misuse of mobile connections obtained through fake documents, often used for fraud and other criminal activities.

Mandatory Aadhaar verification for SIM cards

Previously, users could use any government ID, such as voter ID or passport, to obtain a new mobile connection. However, under the new rules, biometric verification via Aadhaar is now compulsory for all new SIM card activations. Retailers are strictly prohibited from selling SIM cards without following this process.

Government's crackdown on Fake SIM cards

The decision follows a recent review meeting of the telecom sector, highlighting the role of fraudulent SIM cards in financial scams. Investigations revealed instances where multiple SIM cards were linked to a single device, violating telecom regulations and facilitating cybercrime.

The PMO has directed the DoT to collaborate with law enforcement agencies and leverage AI tools to identify and penalize offenders. Retailers found issuing SIM cards using fake documents will face stringent action.

Enhanced cybercrime prevention measures

The new order aligns with the government’s broader efforts to combat cybercrime. By enforcing Aadhaar-based verification, the risk of fraud committed using unverified mobile numbers is expected to significantly reduce. This directive also ensures tighter control over the issuance and tracking of SIM cards across the country.

A step towards safer mobile connections

The stricter guidelines underscore the government’s commitment to maintaining the security of mobile networks and safeguarding citizens from fraud. Aadhaar-based biometric verification is now a non-negotiable requirement for obtaining new SIM cards, setting a precedent for secure telecom operations.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg announces to layoff 3600 employees due to low performance at Meta

Meta assured affected employees that they would receive 'generous severance' packages. The decision aligns with Zuckerberg’s ongoing 'Year of Efficiency' initiative, which aims to streamline operations and optimise costs.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 series: 5 Major updates expected to announce in the upcoming Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to launch on January 22 and the company has planned to add major updates to the device, like- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processors, a major camera update, and a subscription-based AI service. Here are more details expected about the upcoming series.