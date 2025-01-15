Samsung Galaxy S25 series: 5 Major updates expected to announce in the upcoming Unpacked Event

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung, the leading consumer tech brand is set to unveil the flagship Galaxy S25 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Scheduled on January 22, 2025, the new flagship lineup is expected to introduce Galaxy AI upgrades and One UI 7 based on Android 15 in the upcoming lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Expected models

Samsung is likely to continue its tradition of launching 3 new models in the Galaxy S25 series:

Galaxy S25: The base model.

Galaxy S25+: The mid-tier option.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: The premium flagship offering, packed with top-tier features.

As per the rumours, it is said that Galaxy S25 Slim will be the new addition to the lineup, but so far, by the time of writing, there have been no concrete details yet.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Powering by Qualcomm and Exynos chips

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processors.

However, the company might include Exynos processors in the selected markets, which is likely an Exynos variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite- expected to feature in the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Major camera upgrades

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to come with significant camera enhancements, including improved telephoto and ultra-wide lenses.

These upgrades are expected to redefine smartphone photography, making the S25 Ultra a standout device for camera enthusiasts.

AI features and subscription services

Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite, introduced with the Galaxy S24 series, will likely receive new features and enhancements with the Galaxy S25 series.

Additionally, reports hint at Samsung introducing a subscription-based AI service, possibly with exclusive features behind a paywall. However, users of the Galaxy S25 series might enjoy a free 1-year Gemini AI Advance subscription, as revealed by a recent APK teardown of the Google app.

One UI 7 Based on Android 15

The Galaxy S25 series will debut with One UI 7, built on Android 15. The update is expected to bring a refreshed user interface, new features, and seamless performance improvements.

Galaxy S25 series: Key highlights

Launch date: January 22, 2025. Models: Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra (possibly Galaxy S25 Slim). Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite (Exynos for select markets). Camera: Enhanced telephoto and ultra-wide lenses for the S25 Ultra. AI Features: New updates and Gemini AI subscription. Operating System: One UI 7 based on Android 15.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 15: How to avail free in-game rewards