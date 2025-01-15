Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 15: How to avail free in-game rewards

Follow us on Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena, a popular gaming company has come up with daily redeem codes for the popular battle royale game, Free Fire MAX. These codes will let the players claim several in-game items which will also include the Gloo Wall, weapon skins and emotes- for which, you do not have to spend any money. These rewards will enable the players to enhance the gaming experience and will further provide an edge during the gameplay.

Redeem codes for limited-time

Here are the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes which can be availed only today:

FFPSTXV5FRDM: Pushpa Emote – Harghiz Jhukega Nahi + Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main FXK2NDY5QSMX: Yellow Poker MP40 Flashing Spade VY2KFXT9FQNC: Golden Grace Shotgun XF4SWKCH6KY4: LOL Emote FFPSYKMXTP2H: Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin FY9MFW7KFSNN: Cobra Bundle FW2KQX9MFFPS: Pushpa Voice Pack YFW2Y7NQFV9S: Cobra MP40 Skin + 1,450 Tokens FFW4FST9FQY2: Bunny Warrior Bundle FTY7FGN4XKHC: Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle

Players must note that these codes are region-specific and time-bound. They are valid for a limited usage, so one has to be fast to use these codes before they expire.

How to Redeem Free Fire MAX codes

Players will have to follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Visit the official Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com. Log in using your Free Fire MAX account credentials (Google, Facebook, Twitter, or VK). Once logged in, you’ll see the redeem banner. Click on it. Enter the redeem code in the provided field and click Confirm.

If successful, your rewards will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

Important points to note about the game

Free Fire MAX is currently available in India The original Free Fire game remains banned in India. The redeem codes are region-specific and expired or incorrect codes may show an error message. Players are advised to act quickly, as these codes are time-sensitive and may no longer work after the expiration period.

While Free Fire MAX is accessible in India, Garena Free Fire remains banned. Always use valid codes and official sources for redeeming rewards to avoid errors or issues.

