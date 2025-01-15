Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 15: How to avail free in-game rewards

Garena, a popular gaming company has come up with daily redeem codes for the popular battle royale game, Free Fire MAX. These codes will let the players claim several in-game items which will also include the Gloo Wall, weapon skins and emotes- for which, you do not have to spend any money. These rewards will enable the players to enhance the gaming experience and will further provide an edge during the gameplay.
Redeem codes for limited-time
Here are the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes which can be availed only today:
- FFPSTXV5FRDM: Pushpa Emote – Harghiz Jhukega Nahi + Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main
- FXK2NDY5QSMX: Yellow Poker MP40 Flashing Spade
- VY2KFXT9FQNC: Golden Grace Shotgun
- XF4SWKCH6KY4: LOL Emote
- FFPSYKMXTP2H: Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin
- FY9MFW7KFSNN: Cobra Bundle
- FW2KQX9MFFPS: Pushpa Voice Pack
- YFW2Y7NQFV9S: Cobra MP40 Skin + 1,450 Tokens
- FFW4FST9FQY2: Bunny Warrior Bundle
- FTY7FGN4XKHC: Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle
Players must note that these codes are region-specific and time-bound. They are valid for a limited usage, so one has to be fast to use these codes before they expire.
How to Redeem Free Fire MAX codes
Players will have to follow these steps to redeem the codes:
- Visit the official Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com.
- Log in using your Free Fire MAX account credentials (Google, Facebook, Twitter, or VK).
- Once logged in, you’ll see the redeem banner. Click on it.
- Enter the redeem code in the provided field and click Confirm.
If successful, your rewards will be credited to your account within 24 hours.
Important points to note about the game
- Free Fire MAX is currently available in India
- The original Free Fire game remains banned in India.
- The redeem codes are region-specific and expired or incorrect codes may show an error message.
- Players are advised to act quickly, as these codes are time-sensitive and may no longer work after the expiration period.
While Free Fire MAX is accessible in India, Garena Free Fire remains banned. Always use valid codes and official sources for redeeming rewards to avoid errors or issues.
ALSO READ: iPhone 16 series now available at up to Rs 12,000 Off on Flipkart – Limited time only
ALSO READ: BSNL brings budget-friendly plans for heavy data users, starting from Rs 215: Details here