BSNL brings budget-friendly plans for heavy data users, starting from Rs 215: Details here

BSNL, a government-owned telecom service provider in India has come up with two plans which are focused on people who use a lot of data. For those heavy data users, these plans will provide them with budgetary benefits to recharge, offering extensive benefits and relief. The company has a 30-day plan which is available at Rs 215 and another plan, which is available for 84 days, (roughly for more than 2.5 months).

Here are the details you must know about both these plans.

Affordable new recharge plans: Rs 215 and Rs 628

BSNL has further launched two budget-friendly plans, which will deliver flexibility and entertainment for shorter durations:

Rs 215 plan:

This plan will be valid for 30 days.

It will offer 2GB of high-speed data every day

Offering unlimited voice calls

100 free SMS per day.

Rs 628 plan:

This plan will be valid for 84 days.

It will offer 3GB of high-speed data per day (making it a total of 252GB for 84 days)

Offers unlimited calling

Free roaming all over the nation

Both of these plans are ideal for users who are seeking all-in-one entertainment and affordable connectivity.

Alongside, the telecom giant has unveiled two affordable plans with exciting features, catering to diverse customer needs.

Why to choose these BSNL rechage prepaid plans?

With its affordable cost and high benefits, BSNL has been working continuously to attract users seeking economical and reliable telecom services.

Whether it’s the long-term 425-day plan or the shorter Rs 215 and Rs 628 options, the telecom company has been offering various benefits for the users to ensure nationwide coverage.

