Motorola Edge 50 5G now available at Rs 25,999: Should you buy it?

The new year has come up with exciting discounts on smartphones and e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon are offering incredible deals on brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Motorola and Nothing. Among the offerings, the Motorola Edge 50 5G is currently available at a heavily discounted price, which makes it the perfect opportunity for buyers looking for a feature-packed phone.

Motorola’s strong comeback in India

Motorola has re-established its presence in the Indian smartphone market by launching several impressive devices over the past year. Catering to every segment, from budget to mid-range and flagship, the brand has gained considerable attention for its performance-focused smartphones.

Motorola Edge 50 5G gets a price drop.

The Motorola Edge 50 5G, launched in August 2024 as a mid-range flagship, is now significantly more affordable. Originally priced at Rs 32,999, the smartphone is currently listed on Flipkart with a 21 per cent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 25,999.

Exciting offers on Flipkart

In addition to the price cut, Flipkart is offering several attractive deals:

Flat 5 per cent cashback for purchases made using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Exchange offers allow buyers to save over Rs 25,000 by trading in their old smartphones.

These combined offers make the Motorola Edge 50 5G an even more compelling choice for buyers.

Motorola Edge 50 5G: Key features

The Motorola Edge 50 5G boasts premium features that make it stand out in the mid-range segment:

Design: Crafted with an aluminium frame for a sleek and durable finish. Display: 6.7-inch P-OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1600 nits peak brightness. Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE chipset, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming. Memory: Offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Camera: Triple-camera setup with 50MP + 10MP + 13MP sensors for versatile photography, alongside a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Should you buy the Motorola Edge 50 5G?

With its significant price drop, advanced features, and additional offers on Flipkart, the Motorola Edge 50 5G is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a premium smartphone at an affordable price.

