7 Unexpected iPhone 16 issues you must know before buying: Freezing Screens, camera glitches and more

The iPhone 16 series has gained significant attention all over the world, highlighting its sleek design and impressive features. However, early buyers have discovered some unexpected issues which were witnessed by some experts and Apple enthusiasts. Many users have written on their social media platforms regarding the display trouble which has been a durability concern.

Here are several issues which you might not be aware of, which are related to the iPhone 16 lineup, (including variants like the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max).

1. Refresh rate limitation on Pro models

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are reportedly equipped with 120Hz ProMotion displays, but as per the reports, it was suggested that the refresh rate often gets capped at 80Hz during regular usage. Experts have justified that the limitation might be Apple’s attempt to conserve the battery life of the device, but it may result in animations and scrolling that feel less smooth when compared to Android devices.

2. Freezing touchscreens

Another frustrating bug is the screen freezing of the iPhone 16 Pro. It was reported by Tom’s Guide, that if the user accidentally touches the areas near the new Camera Control button, then the screen tends to freeze.

Although Apple has already addressed the issue with the iOS 18.0.1 update, some of the latest handset users reported that the device has been freezing intermittently.

3. Camera app glitches

Another major hurdle which the iPhone 16 users are facing is the issues with the camera app, including:

Black screens when the app is open.

Lag during the video recording.

Crashes when accessing the Camera app from the lock screen.

Although, at times, when rebooting temporarily may resolve these issues, they often recur again, leaving the users frustrated.

4. Unintended zooming

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come with a new sliding Camera Control button- which received mixed reviews.

Users have reported accidental zoom-ins and outs due to the button's sensitivity, which requires a learning curve to use it effectively.

5. Durability concerns

It was reported that the drop tests showcased inconsistent results for the iPhone 16 series. While some models have demonstrated strong durability, other models like the iPhone 16 Pro have reportedly failed after a few drops.

Thinner bezels may be a contributing factor, which has reduced the device’s shock absorption capabilities.

6. Overheating issues

This is another troublesome issue which was reported by many users. They claimed that the iPhone 16 gets unusually hot during prolonged use. Also, while running intensive apps, the device overheats.

Although Apple has promised to improve thermal management, still the issue is said to be impacting long-term performance.

7. iOS 18 bugs

Beyond hardware problems, it is further reported that the new iOS 18 itself has added several challenges to the iPhone. Users have reported the app crashes, slow and sluggish performance and random freezes the display. It is further suggested that the software may need further refinement.

What’s next for iPhone 16 users?

While these issues are concerning, they are not universal, and Apple is likely working on several updates. For now, affected users have to ensure that their devices are running the latest software and consider using protective cases for added durability.

