Reliance Jio unleashed 5.5G network in partnership with OnePlus: Speeds up to 10 Gbps

Reliance Jio, led by Mukesh Ambani, has introduced its groundbreaking ‘5.5G’ network in India. Developed in collaboration with OnePlus, this next-generation technology promises lightning-fast speeds, unmatched reliability, and a seamless internet experience. The newly launched OnePlus 13 series smartphones will be the first devices to support this advanced network.

What Makes Jio’s 5.5G Unique?

Reliance Jio’s 5.5G network is a significant upgrade over its existing 5G network, delivering:

Download Speeds: Up to 10 Gbps for instant downloads.

Upload Speeds: Up to 1 Gbps for quicker data sharing.

Low Latency: Faster response times for gaming and video calls.

Robust Connections: Stable performance even in crowded areas.

The network utilizes advanced Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC) technology, allowing devices to connect to multiple towers simultaneously. This results in fewer interruptions and a smoother experience.

OnePlus 13 series: The first 5.5G-ready smartphones

Reliance Jio’s collaboration with OnePlus brings the 5.5G network to life. The newly launched OnePlus 13 series, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, are the first smartphones built to support this technology.

At the launch event, Jio demonstrated the capabilities of 5.5G. While traditional 5G reached speeds of 277 Mbps, Jio’s 5.5G network clocked over 1,014 Mbps, offering a glimpse of its future potential.

Why 5.5G outshines traditional 5G?

The 5.5G network is designed to revolutionize mobile internet with key benefits:

Faster Downloads: Download movies, games, or large files in seconds.

Lag-Free Streaming: Enjoy uninterrupted 4K streaming and live broadcasts.

Enhanced Gaming: Experience low-latency gaming with quicker response times.

Superior Call Quality: Crystal-clear voice and video calls, even in remote locations or basements.

Special features for Indian users

Indian users on Jio’s standalone (SA) 5G network will see a unique ‘5GA’ icon on their devices. The switch to 5.5G is automatic, requiring no manual setup.

