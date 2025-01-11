Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G gets 55 per cent off on Flipkart: Should you buy it?

If you are looking for a smartphone with strong camera muscles and a great processor, then the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is available at less than half the price on Flipkart, just ahead of the Republic Day Sales.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 11, 2025 13:22 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 16:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23

Flipkart has rolled out a new deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G ahead of the Republic Day Sale. The premium smartphone from the Korean smartphone giant will offer a 256GB variant at a 55 per cent discount on the original price (Rs 95,999). Now you could grab the deal at just Rs 42,999.

Furthermore, Flipkart offers an additional 5 per cent cashback on purchases which are made by using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, making this deal even more impressive for buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G gets a massive price drop 

Additional exchange offers

For those who are willing to exchange their older device to buy this Samsung smartphone, for them, Flipkart has added a choice to sell older variants and get up to Rs 39000 off, which will significantly reduce the effective price of the Galaxy S23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Key features

 

  • The Galaxy S23 comes with an aluminium frame and a glass back panel 
  • It comes with an IP68 rating delivering water and dust resistance.
  • It boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1750 nits.
  • The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with smooth multitasking. 
  • The device comes with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage.
  • On the camera front, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup, including 50MP (main shooter), 10MP (telephoto shooter), and 12MP (ultrawide shooter for the users) sensors. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12MP front camera.
  • Long-Lasting Battery: A 3900mAh battery with 25W fast charging ensures all-day performance.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G?

If you are willing to buy this smartphone, then this is the perfect opportunity. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G was launched in 2023 but with 5G capabilities, which makes sure that this device is future-oriented. This handset has a stellar performance and comes with premium features, which are now available at an unbeatable price. 

