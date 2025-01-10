Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Huge discounts on iPhone 15, OnePlus Nord 4 and more

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon India has officially announced its Great Republic Day Sale, starting January 13, with early access on January 12 for Amazon Prime members. Although the extract timeline for the sale is yet to be revealed, Amazon claims to offer massive discounts on popular smartphones across various categories. From mid-range favourites like the OnePlus Nord 4 to high-end devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, buyers can expect exciting deals during this much-awaited sale event.

Smartphones to watches- Best deals

A list has been revealed by Amazon that states that the smartphones which are listed on the platform will feature heavy discounts during the sale. The exact price details for many devices are still not official yet. But here are a few models like the OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Redmi A4, iPhone 15, iQOO Z9s, OnePlus Nord 4, Poco X6 and Oppo F27 Pro+ among others which will be available at decent offers and prices cuts.

OnePlus 13 and 13R

The OnePlus 13 has been launched at Rs 69,999, but during the Amazon Republic Day Sales, it will feature a Rs 5,000 discount on purchases- by using select bank cards.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R has been priced at Rs 42,999 and comes with a Rs 3,000 bank card discount. It further remains to be seen if Amazon will enhance these offers during the sale.

iPhone 15 under Rs 60,000?

Amazon teasers further suggest that the iPhone 15 will be available for less than Rs 60,000 during the sale. Currently, the device has been listed at Rs 60,499 on Amazon India store, and after the offer is confirmed, the price will go down to Rs 60,000 during the event.

Other big discount offers on iPhone- Vijay Sales

If you are still looking for big discounts on the latest iPhone models, then Vijay Sales has some impressive deals.

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is available at Rs 73,490, down from its launch price of Rs 79,900.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro is listed at Rs 1,12,900, offering a flat discount of Rs 7,000.

The iPhone 16 Plus can be purchased for Rs 84,900

The premium iPhone 16 Pro Max is available at Rs 1,37,900, a significant reduction from its Rs 1,49,900 launch price.

