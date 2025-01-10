Now schedule events directly in WhatsApp Chats: New feature in development

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a leading instant messaging platform has been working continuously to add new innovative features to enhance the user experience. In the latest development, the company is working on adding the ability to schedule events directly in individual chats. The new feature which was previously limited to group chats. Although the new feature is still under development, this feature further aims at improving communication and event organization.

Feature spotted in beta testing

The upcoming feature was first spotted in WABetainfo, a popular source for updates on WhatsApp’s developments.

It was identified in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.25.1.18 update, and it was mentioned that the update will be available on the Google Play Store.

Although the feature is still in the beta testing phase, and exclusive to limited (select) users, it offers a glimpse into WhatsApp’s plans in order to expand its functionality for personal and professional use.

What does the new feature offer to WhatsApp users?

The event scheduling feature brings new tools for users:

Event name: Users must provide a name for the event. Event description: Adding a description is optional but helps clarify the purpose. Start and end time: Users can specify the start and end date and time for the event. Location sharing: Participants can know where to meet by attaching a location to the event. Accept or decline: Recipients will have the option to accept or decline the invitation.

These details ensure better communication and clarity among participants, especially for personal interactions or community-based discussions.

Availability and rollout plans

At present, the feature is under development (as per the reports) and it is only available for the beta users. WhatsApp has been planning to test its functionality thoroughly before rolling it out to all users in the stable version.

Once the new feature is fully launched, this feature will offer a structured and organized way to schedule events, making it particularly useful for community admins, families, and small businesses.

What’s next from Meta?

The new feature’s development highlights WhatsApp’s focus on enhancing usability and improving event management. As WhatsApp continues to grow, these updates solidify its reputation as a versatile and user-friendly platform.

Stay tuned for the official launch of this exciting feature, which promises to simplify event scheduling and foster better communication.

