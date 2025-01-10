Friday, January 10, 2025
     
Blinkit to deliver laptops and printers in 10 minutes: Service live in major cities

Blinkit plans to expand its product portfolio, bringing in more brands and electronics categories to cater to diverse customer needs. With its ambitious ventures, Blinkit is set to redefine quick commerce in India, from tech products to life-saving services.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 10, 2025 12:03 IST, Updated : Jan 10, 2025 12:05 IST
Blinkit
Image Source : BLINKIT Blinkit

Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform which has been designed for its rapid grocery deliveries, has ventured deeper into the electronics market. Users will be able to purchase laptops, printers, monitors and related accessories via Blinkit and receive them within 10 minutes. The announcement was made by the CEO of Blinkit- Albinder Dhindsa with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

New electronics range on Blinkit

Blinkit has partnered with top electronics brands to offer a wide range of products. Here’s what’s currently available:

  • Laptops: HP
  • Monitors: Lenovo, Zebronics, and MSI
  • Printers: Canon and HP
  • Printer Cartridges: HP and Canon (with Epson cartridges coming soon)

This new service is live in:

  1. Delhi NCR
  2. Pune
  3. Mumbai
  4. Bengaluru
  5. Kolkata
  6. Lucknow

The deliveries will be handled by a specialised large-order fleet for bulkier items.

Blinkit aims to change the electronics market

The new move has been focusing on changing the scenario for consumers who value convenience and speed. Blinkit’s ability to eliminate middlemen and offer competitive pricing could create challenges for traditional stores and authorised dealers.

With this service added to the platform, customers will be able to skip the hassle of visiting physical stores and enjoy rapid delivery without paying any extra cost.

For small businesses, paying high rents and operating costs, Blinkit’s entry into the electronics space could intensify competition, forcing them to reconsider their pricing and service models.

Blinkit Ambulance Service: A lifesaving initiative

This expansion further follows Blinkit’s recent launch of a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram. Users in the area can now book ambulances directly through the Blinkit app, with vehicles dispatched within 10 minutes to address emergencies.

The ambulance service which is currently in the testing phase aims at expanding across more cities in the coming months. This initiative highlights Blinkit’s commitment to diversifying its offerings, extending beyond everyday essentials to critical services.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13 series: How to avail the best discounts, exchange offers and price?

ALSO READ: Vivo X90 Pro gets massive discount as price slashes by 38 per cent on Flipkart

