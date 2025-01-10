OnePlus 13 series: How to avail the best discounts, exchange offers and price?

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 13 first sale in India starts today

The much-anticipated OnePlus 13 is now officially available in India starting today, January 9, 2025. Buyers can grab the device through Amazon India and authorized retail stores. With an attractive starting price of Rs 69,999, the launch sale also includes discounts and exchange offers that can significantly lower the cost.

OnePlus 13: Pricing and variants

OnePlus 13 is available in three configurations to cater to various user needs:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Priced at Rs 69,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Priced at Rs 76,999

24GB RAM + 1TB storage: Priced at Rs 89,999

OnePlus 13: Exciting launch

OnePlus is offering impressive deals and discounts to celebrate the first sale of its flagship device:

Bank discounts:

Customers using ICICI Bank credit cards can avail of an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on all three variants.

Exchange offers:

Buyers can get an exchange value of up to Rs 18,000 for their old devices.

Additionally, Amazon is providing a Rs 7,000 bonus on exchanges.

This makes the effective price for the 12GB RAM variant as low as Rs 39,999 if the full exchange benefit is availed.

OnePlus 13: Key Specifications

OnePlus 13 packs high-end features that make it a powerful flagship smartphone:

Display: A 6.82-inch LTPO QHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits. Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for top-tier performance. Camera: A triple rear camera setup featuring three 50MP sensors: Primary camera: LYT-808 sensor for superior detail.

Telephoto lens: Enhanced zoom capabilities.

Ultrawide shooter: For stunning wide-angle shots. Battery: Equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery and 100W fast charging support for quick top-ups.

Should you be buying the new OnePlus 13 series?

The OnePlus 13 claims to offer cutting-edge technology with attractive pricing. The launch offers make it an excellent deal for those looking for a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price.

