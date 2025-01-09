Jio save users from frequent recharges: These plans offer validity from 28 days to 336 day

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio, one of the leading names in the Indian telecom sector, has focused on offering flexible recharge plans to meet the needs of its diverse customer base. With the largest number of subscribers and an extensive portfolio of recharge options, Jio continues to provide excellent value for its users.

Today, we bring to you details of three popular Jio recharge plans that come with long validity ranging from 28 days to 336 days, making it easier than ever to stay connected without worrying about frequent recharges. These plans are perfect for those who need flexibility and extended validity at affordable prices.

Jio Rs 189 plan: A pocket-friendly option

Jio's Rs 189 plan is one of the budget-friendly recharges and focuses on those who are looking for a short-term recharge with excellent value. This plan comes with 28 days validity and offers the following benefits:

Unlimited Calling to any network for 28 days

2GB of Data for the entire validity period

300 Free SMS

Free subscriptions to Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud, and Jio TV

This plan provides the essential services you need at an affordable price, making it ideal for light users.

Jio Rs 479 Plan: Perfect for Mid-term recharges

For those users who need more than a month of service, this Rs 479 recharge plan from Jio offers a validity of 84 days, which means you do not need to worry about recharging every month. Key benefits include:

Unlimited Calling to any network for 84 days

6GB of data

1000 Free SMS

Free access to Jio Cinema, Jio TV and Jio Cloud

This plan is ideal for users who want a balance of data, calling, and entertainment for a longer duration.

Jio Rs 1899 Plan: Long-term plan

If you are looking for the most extended recharge plan that provides peace of mind for almost an entire year, Jio's Rs 1899 plan will be a decent fit. This plan is valid for 336 days, and offers an outstanding array of benefits:

Unlimited calling to any network for the full 336 days

24GB of data

3600 Free SMS

Free subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud

This plan is perfect for heavy users who want uninterrupted services and the convenience of a year-long recharge.

