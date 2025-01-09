CES 2025: HP reveals AI-powered PCs to revolutionize work productivity

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HP unveils cutting-edge AI PCs and work solutions at CES 2025

At CES 2025, HP showcased its latest AI-powered technology, designed to redefine productivity, creativity, and collaboration in modern workplaces. From advanced AI PCs to next-generation workstations, HP has been aiming at evolving professionals' needs worldwide.

AI-powered tools for the future of work

HP has introduced a new lineup of AI-driven EliteBooks, combining performance, security, and ease of use. The flagship HP EliteBook Ultra G1i empowers executives with lightning-fast AI capabilities, including:

Enhanced productivity : Up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance for faster multitasking and AI-enhanced workflows.

: Up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance for faster multitasking and AI-enhanced workflows. Professional-grade presentations : Features like a 9MP AI camera, dual microphones, and quad speakers for seamless video production.

: Features like a 9MP AI camera, dual microphones, and quad speakers for seamless video production. Immersive displays: A 120 Hz 3K OLED screen and the world's largest haptic trackpad.

The HP EliteBook X G1i and EliteBook X Flip G1i offer flexibility for leaders on the move. They feature innovative designs that adapt to laptop, tablet, and tent modes and are paired with HP's Active Pen for creative work.

Enhanced creative workstations

HP has also unleashed the HP ZBook Ultra G1a, the world's most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation, and the compact HP Z2 Mini G1a. These devices, powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO processors, enable:

Seamless multitasking with up to 16 desktop-class CPU cores and up to 128GB of unified memory.

High-performance 3D rendering and graphics-intensive workflows.

Compact designs suitable for desk setups or rack-mounted solutions.

HP announced plans to launch an 18-inch ZBook workstation this spring, engineered for pro-graphics, high memory capacity, and robust thermal management.

Smarter workspaces with advanced docks

HP is simplifying work setups with the Thunderbolt 4 G6 Dock series, offering intuitive Bluetooth-based Quick Connect technology. These docks, available in three versions, provide high-speed power and secure cloud manageability while ensuring seamless transitions between workstations.

Accessories for enhanced workflow

To complement its new PCs and docks, HP introduced:

Poly Voyager Legend 30 & 50 Series headsets with AI-enhanced noise reduction and WindSmart technology.

HP 720/725 Multi-Device Rechargeable Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, featuring ultra-fast charging and ergonomic designs.

HP 400 Quiet Wireless Mouse, available in multiple colours.

Pricing and availability

HP’s latest products will roll out through early 2025:

EliteBook Ultra G1i : Available later this month starting at USD 2,019.

: Available later this month starting at USD 2,019. EliteBook X Flip G1i : Launching in February at USD 2,249.

: Launching in February at USD 2,249. ZBook Ultra G1a & Z2 Mini G1a : Expected in spring, with pricing to be announced.

: Expected in spring, with pricing to be announced. Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks : Launching in April, pricing will follow.

: Launching in April, pricing will follow. Poly Voyager Legend series: Prices range from USD 101.95 to USD 261.95.

