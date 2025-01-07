BSNL warns against Fake Tower Installation offers: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL

BSNL, India’s leading telecom service provider run by the government has issued an important warning for its customers. It is related to the fraudulent schemes that involve fake promises of mobile tower installation. If you are planning to earn by enabling a tower installation on your property, then this alert is certainly for you, and you must not miss reading it.

Earn from ‘Tower Installation’: Fake Website Alert

A website named https://bsnltowersite.in/ has been falsely claiming to represent BSNL. It promises substantial monthly payments ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for installing towers on the rooftops in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas.

However, BSNL has reportedly clarified that this website is not affiliated with the government-owned telecom company and is a ‘scam’ which is designed to steal the personal information of whoever is interested in making money, by lending space to install the tower.

BSNL's official warning

BSNL has shared a social media post to alert its customers all across the country, about this fraudulent website. The company has further emphasised that the website is misleading people with making false promises and urged users to ignore any claims or messages from it.

BSNL further shared a screenshot of the fake website to help customers identify it and stay cautious.

BSNL’s statement on tower installations

When telecom companies install towers, they pay monthly rent to the property owner. However, BSNL confirmed it does not operate through such websites and does not make unrealistic claims. Customers are advised to directly contact the company for any inquiries related to tower installations.

How to protect yourself from such scams?

If you come across any kind of text messages or offers that promise high payments for tower installations, then you need to verify them instantly. You may check with the official sources before taking action or proceeding with your details.

One must also avoid sharing personal or financial information on unverified websites to protect yourself from scams.

