Follow us on Image Source : FILE 5 Easy tips to boost your WiFi speed instantly

If you are witnessing slow WiFi connectivity which is ruining your work and mood then this article is for you. Although WiFi is faster and more reliable than mobile data, it could sometimes feel like you are stuck with a turtle-speed connection. To solve your trouble, here are five easy tips to help you fix the problem and enjoy blazing-fast internet.

1. Choose the right placement for your router in your home and office

It is important where you place your router. The WiFi router plays a significant role in the speed and reach of your home or office.

One must avoid installing the router in enclosed spaces or corners which are surrounded by walls.

Always place your router in an open area like a hall or on an open wall in the middle of the place, to ensure better signal distribution across all over the place (home or office).

2. Limit the number of connected devices

When you connect too many devices to your WiFi then you need to slow it down and reduce the numbers.

You will have to check your router’s settings to set a connection limit.

Disconnect the unused devices to free up your WiFi’s bandwidth and enjoy faster speeds on your active devices.

3. Restart your router regularly

If you have a habit of keeping your router turned on for days then it could be a little issue, and it could slow down the speed of your internet.

To restart, switch off/turn off the router for a few minutes and then switch it back on.

This simple trick will improve the speed of your internet and help in refreshing your system.

4. Reset your router when needed

There is no harm in restarting your router once in a while, with or without reason. Over time, it is suggested to keep switching it on and off, as regular continuous usage could create issues.

Use the reset button, which is placed on the back of your router to restore it to its default settings. This can resolve many technical glitches.

5. Upgrade your router if it’s outdated

One must keep a check on the old router which is running on outdated technology, as it could limit your internet speed.

If you have been using the same router for years, then you would need to consider an upgrade to a newer model with better capacity to handle high-speed connections in the area.

ALSO READ: Samsung, Apple working together to revolutionize smartphone battery tech to boost capacity: Details here

Both Samsung and Apple are striving to match Chinese smartphone makers in the competition to develop thinner batteries that offer higher capacities, aiming to enhance their flagship devices.

ALSO READ: BSNL warns against Fake Tower Installation offers: All you need to know

Fraudsters are actively exploiting people’s lack of awareness to steal sensitive information. Always rely on official company channels for accurate and trustworthy information.