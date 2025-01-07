Samsung, Apple working together to revolutionize smartphone battery tech to boost capacity: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung, Apple working together to revolutionize smartphone battery

Samsung and Apple are working together on bringing new cutting-edge battery technology which will aim at delivering higher capacities without compromising the sleekness of their flagship smartphones. This comes as Chinese manufacturers, like Oppo and Red Magic, lead the market with smartphones featuring batteries exceeding 7,000mAh.

Samsung’s plan to boost battery capacity with silicon technology

According to a report on Naver, Samsung is developing advanced anode and cathode materials to significantly increase the silicon content in its batteries. This innovation is part of the company's ambitious new battery development initiative. The increased silicon composition is expected to address challenges like battery swelling and improve overall performance.

While Samsung has not revealed a launch timeline for smartphones equipped with the new battery tech, the development hints at a substantial leap in battery capacity for its future devices.

Apple’s battery innovation expected by 2026

Apple is also said to be working on its own battery advancements. The Cupertino giant could introduce the upgraded technology in its 2026 flagship smartphones, as per the report.

Chinese smartphone makers lead the battery race

While Samsung and Apple are focusing on R&D, Chinese brands are already pushing boundaries with massive battery capacities. The Red Magic 10 Pro features a 7,050mAh battery, and Oppo is rumoured to be working on devices with up to 7,000mAh batteries. Reports suggest that Chinese firms might even introduce phones with 8,000mAh batteries later this year.

These developments highlight a growing competition in the smartphone industry, with manufacturers striving to balance performance, design, and battery life.

ALSO READ: Here’s how to track and block unauthorised SIMs linked to your Aadhaar number

As cyber frauds excel in India, it has become an important concern to update and track the Aadhaar. Many people are unknowingly sharing their Aadhaar details to anyone and this could lead to be misused for illegal activities.

ALSO READ: 20 Passwords you must never use on your smartphone, tablet or laptop: Here's why

Here is a detailed list of passwords which are easy to hack and must not be used. Check the list below, and if you are using any one of the given passwords, it is suggested to change it instantly, to save yourself from being hacked or facing financial loss due to cyber fraud.