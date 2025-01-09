Simple smartphone hacks to stretch 1.5 GB of data for the entire day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Smartphone data

We live in a very fast-paced life where everyone is connected via smartphone- a small gadget which can handle everyday tasks, easily. It certainly is an essential tool to handle our daily tasks. However, running out of mobile data is a common issue which could disrupt our workflow. With the rising recharge costs, many users choose to opt for daily plans with 1.5GB or 2GB data, to help them run their tasks, only when they find that the data has been exhausted just before time.

We bring to you some simple yet effective tips to help you stretch your data usage (without compromising on your internet needs.

1. Stop Auto updates immediately

Google Play Store’s auto-update feature is a hidden culprit behind rapid data consumption. This feature automatically updates your phone apps, often using significant data without your knowledge.

Fix: Go to the Play Store’s Settings > App Download Preferences, and turn off auto-updates.

2. Enable Data Saver Mode

Both Android and iOS devices come with a Data Saver Mode, which functions like a battery saver to limit background data usage.

How to Use: Search for ‘Data Saver Mode’ in your smartphone’s settings and enable it. This feature also allows you to set a data usage limit.

3. Monitor App data usage

Not all apps consume data equally. Background activity of less-used apps can drain your daily data allotment.

Solution: Navigate to Wi-Fi and Network in your phone’s settings, check Data Usage, and identify the apps consuming the most data. Disable unnecessary background data for those apps.

4. Adjust WhatsApp settings

WhatsApp can be a major data hog, thanks to automatic photo and video downloads. These downloads often include unnecessary media, using up your data quickly.

What to Do: Open WhatsApp settings, go to Storage and Data, and disable Auto-Download for media files. Download only the photos and videos you need.

