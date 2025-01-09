Apple to launch iPhone SE 4 soon: Price, features, and expected release date

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone SE 4 launch timeline revealed

Apple’s iPhone SE 4, a much-anticipated handset is expected to hit the market soon, ending a long wait since the last SE model launched in 2022. It was witnessed that the supply chain delays pushed its release back, but 2025 promises a revamped version with exciting upgrades. The affordable iPhone from the premium lineup will reportedly feature USB Type-C charging, AI capabilities, and much more.

iPhone SE 4 launch details: Is the wait finally over?

Expected launch timeline

Tech expert Mark Gurman recently revealed the launch via his X (formerly Twitter) handle. According to Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch in April this year. Traditionally, Apple has released SE models around March or April, which aligns with this timeline. Earlier it was further rumoured that it will launch in January, but the updated details confirm fans may have to wait a little longer.

iPhone SE 4: Specifications

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a design that is inspired by the iPhone 14. Here’s what the new model could offer:

Display: 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display for vibrant visuals.

Processor: Powered by Apple’s A18 Bionic chip, enabling advanced AI features.

5G Capability: Likely to include Apple’s in-house 5G modem.

Face ID Support: A first for the SE series.

Camera: A 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera for selfies.

RAM: Equipped with 8GB RAM for seamless multitasking.

Charging: USB Type-C port for faster and more convenient charging.

Affordable pricing

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at around USD 500 (which is around Rs 42,000), making it a budget-friendly option for Apple’s latest lineup for enthusiasts.

Other upcoming Apple products

In addition to the iPhone SE 4, Apple is further rumoured to be gearing up for the release of iOS 18.3 and a new generation of iPads.

ALSO READ: CES 2025: 5 Cool tech products unleashed and could be a perfect fit for India

ALSO READ: CES 2025: HP reveals AI-powered PCs to revolutionize work productivity