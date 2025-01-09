Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple to launch iPhone SE 4 soon: Price, features, and expected release date

Apple to launch iPhone SE 4 soon: Price, features, and expected release date

Apple’s iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in April 2025. Traditionally, the company used to unleash the SE models around March or April, which seems to be aligning the timeline.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 9:51 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 9:58 IST
iPhone SE 4, launch timeline revealed
Image Source : APPLE iPhone SE 4 launch timeline revealed

Apple’s iPhone SE 4, a much-anticipated handset is expected to hit the market soon, ending a long wait since the last SE model launched in 2022. It was witnessed that the supply chain delays pushed its release back, but 2025 promises a revamped version with exciting upgrades. The affordable iPhone from the premium lineup will reportedly feature USB Type-C charging, AI capabilities, and much more.

iPhone SE 4 launch details: Is the wait finally over?

Expected launch timeline

Tech expert Mark Gurman recently revealed the launch via his X (formerly Twitter) handle. According to Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch in April this year. Traditionally, Apple has released SE models around March or April, which aligns with this timeline. Earlier it was further rumoured that it will launch in January, but the updated details confirm fans may have to wait a little longer.

iPhone SE 4: Specifications

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a design that is inspired by the iPhone 14. Here’s what the new model could offer:

  • Display: 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display for vibrant visuals.
  • Processor: Powered by Apple’s A18 Bionic chip, enabling advanced AI features.
  • 5G Capability: Likely to include Apple’s in-house 5G modem.
  • Face ID Support: A first for the SE series.
  • Camera: A 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera for selfies.
  • RAM: Equipped with 8GB RAM for seamless multitasking.
  • Charging: USB Type-C port for faster and more convenient charging.

Affordable pricing

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at around USD 500 (which is around Rs 42,000), making it a budget-friendly option for Apple’s latest lineup for enthusiasts.

Other upcoming Apple products

In addition to the iPhone SE 4, Apple is further rumoured to be gearing up for the release of iOS 18.3 and a new generation of iPads.

Related Stories
iPhone SE 4 launch imminent, Apple to commence its mass production soon

iPhone SE 4 launch imminent, Apple to commence its mass production soon

Apple iPhone SE 4 expected to launch in early 2025| What to expect?

Apple iPhone SE 4 expected to launch in early 2025| What to expect?

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March 2025, according to the latest report

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March 2025, according to the latest report

iPhone SE 4 price leaked ahead of launch: Potential for budget-friendly Apple entry

iPhone SE 4 price leaked ahead of launch: Potential for budget-friendly Apple entry

iPhone SE 4 price leak reveals higher than expected cost, dashing buyers' hopes

iPhone SE 4 price leak reveals higher than expected cost, dashing buyers' hopes

iPhone SE 4 reportedly to launch alongside new iPad models in April

iPhone SE 4 reportedly to launch alongside new iPad models in April

Apple to launch iPhone SE 4 soon: Price, features, and expected release date

Apple to launch iPhone SE 4 soon: Price, features, and expected release date

ALSO READ: CES 2025: 5 Cool tech products unleashed and could be a perfect fit for India

ALSO READ: CES 2025: HP reveals AI-powered PCs to revolutionize work productivity

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement