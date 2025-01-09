Follow us on Image Source : CES 2025 CES 2025: 5 Cool tech products unleashed and could be a perfect fit for India

CES, one of the most popular and futuristic technology events showcases some of the biggest tech innovations which focus on the future and aim at displaying everything which a person could imagine. There are products which are for professional use, and a few for personal use, and some products from various brands could be purchased immediately.

Here are the top 5 innovative tech products which were unleashed at CES 2025 and their prices.

1. OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

OnePlus has unveiled two flagship handsets at the event. The OnePlus 13 features a bright display, over 24 hours of battery life, AI-powered photo editing, and full waterproofing. It comes in three colour variants and two configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage for USD 899.99 (approx. Rs 74,900)

16GB RAM + 512GB storage for USD 999.99 (approx. Rs 83,300)

On the other hand, the budget-friendly OnePlus 13R comes with a slower processor (when compared to the OnePlus 13) and has water resistance instead of waterproofing.

Price: USD 599.99 (approx. Rs 50,000)

Preorder starters from the January 14 release.

2. Netgear Orbi 870 WiFi 7 Mesh System

For high-speed internet, the Orbi 870 Series Tri-Band WiFi 7 Mesh System claims to be capable of delivering speeds up to 21Gbps. It further includes a 10GbE WAN port, four 2.5GbE LAN ports, and 4x4 streams on the 6GHz frequency.

Price: USD 1,299 (approx. Rs 1,08,300)

Available in a 3-pack now.

3. TCL QM6K TV Series

The TCL QM6K Series of QLED TVs claims to offer stunning visuals at an affordable price.

Starting Price: USD 999.99 (approx. Rs 83,300) for the 65-inch model, it features a free TCL Q75H soundbar.

Preorders already started and shipping is expected within 4–6 weeks.

4. Birdfy Bath Pro

The Birdfy Bath Pro is a cool gadget which combines a solar-powered water pump for birds with an AI camera that recognizes thousands of bird species. It could be placed on your balcony, garden, lawn, open space etc, and could record some species of birds which land there to either drink or bathe.

Price: USD 200 (approx. Rs 16,700)

Preorder now for March delivery.

5. LeafyPod Smart Planter

If you are a plant enthusiast then this product will be of your interest. The LeafyPod monitors your plant’s health, dispenses water as needed, and provides tips through an app.

Price: USD 148 (approx. Rs 12,400)

Preorder starts now and shipping will start from April 2025.

Overall, these are a few of the products which, as per our experience could be of some use to the Indian users. We will keep updating you with innovations which are being unleashed at the CES 2025.

