itel ZENO 10 launched in India at just Rs 5,999: Affordable entry-level smartphone with impressive features

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON itel ZENO 10

Itel, a popular smartphone brand known for its budget segment devices, has unveiled its latest offering, the itel ZENO 10, in the Indian market. This entry-level smartphone packs several features that aim at providing value for money, catering to users who want a reliable device without breaking the bank.

With its competitive price point and a solid set of specifications, the ZENO 10 has been designed to meet the needs of the budget-conscious segment, providing a combination of decent performance, long-lasting battery, and a smooth display experience.

itel ZENO 10: Price and launch offers

The itel ZENO 10 comes in two storage variants:

3GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 5,999

4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 6,499

This smartphone is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India. Additionally, customers can enjoy exciting discounts of up to Rs 500 when purchasing the device using cards from major banks.

The phone is available in two attractive colour options:

Opal Purple

Phantom Crystal.

itel ZENO 10: Specifications

The itel ZENO 10 is powered by an octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. With up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it offers ample space for apps, media, and more. The device also supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, allowing for better multitasking.

A standout feature of the ZENO 10 is its 5,000 mAh battery, which is complemented by USB Type-C fast charging, ensuring the device stays powered up throughout the day.

The 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display provides a large screen for enjoying videos and content, offering a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The screen also includes a Dynamic Bar at the top, providing easy access to notifications and shortcuts.

Camera and software features

For photography, the itel ZENO 10 sports a dual AI rear camera setup with an 8MP primary sensor for capturing clear and vibrant photos. For selfies, the phone is equipped with a 5MP front camera.

On the software front, the ZENO 10 runs on Android 14 Go Edition, optimized for smooth operation in entry-level smartphones. It also features Face Unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for enhanced security.

Connectivity and other features

The ZENO 10 offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for seamless data transfer and charging.

Overall, the itel ZENO 10 presents itself as an affordable, feature-packed device, ideal for users who need a reliable smartphone for everyday tasks without the hefty price tag.

ALSO READ: iQOO to Launch 4 flagship smartphones in Z10 series: All you need to know

ALSO READ: Jio save users from frequent recharges: These plans offer validity from 28 days to 336 day