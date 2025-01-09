Vivo X90 Pro gets massive discount as price slashes by 38 per cent on Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo X90 Pro

If you are planning to upgrade to a flagship smartphone, this could be the perfect opportunity. The Vivo X90 Pro known for its top-tier performance and DSLR-like camera capabilities, is now available at a massive 35 per cent discount on Flipkart. The smartphone combines powerful specifications, a sleek design and an advanced camera system, making it a standout in the premium segment.

Here’s a detailed look at the deal and why the Vivo X90 Pro is worth considering.

Vivo X90 Pro: Flipkart’s incredible offer

The Vivo X90 Pro 256GB variant was originally priced at Rs 91,999, but Flipkart is now available at Rs 58,999- marking it a Rs 33,000 price drop. This makes it one of the most attractive deals for a flagship smartphone.

Furthermore, buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can avail of an extra 5 per cent cashback, further reducing the effective cost. If upfront payment is challenging, Flipkart also provides an EMI option starting at Rs 2,075 per month, ensuring affordability for all customers.

Vivo X90 Pro: Key Specifications

Design and build quality

The Vivo X90 Pro features a premium eco-leather back panel with an aluminium frame, giving it a sleek and durable finish.

It comes with an IP68 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance for added protection.

Display and software

A 6.78-inch AMOLED display offers vibrant colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support for an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box, with upgrade options available for future updates.

Performance and Storage

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, the Vivo X90 Pro delivers smooth performance for multitasking and gaming.

It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Camera system

The phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring 50.3MP + 50MP + 12MP sensors, enabling DSLR-like photography.

For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP front camera, ensuring sharp and detailed images.

Battery and charging

The Vivo X90 Pro houses a 4870mAh battery with 120W fast charging, ensuring quick and efficient power-ups.

Why this deal is worth looking for?

Whether you are an avid photographer, a gamer or someone who is looking for a reliable high-end smartphone, the Vivo X90 Pro is now within reach at an unbeatable price.

