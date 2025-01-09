Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
iQOO to launch 4 flagship smartphones in Z10 series: All you need to know

Battery life is a major highlight of the Z10 series. While the previous Z9 series featured batteries ranging from 6,000mAh to 6,400mAh, the Z10 series is expected to take it up a notch with batteries up to 7,000mAh. Such capacity will ensure prolonged usage, even for power users.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 13:20 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 14:32 IST
iQOO Z10, iqoo india,
Image Source : IQOO iQOO to Launch 4 flagship smartphones in Z10 series

iQOO, Vivo's sub-brand is set to launch a new flagship series, iQOO Z10. This new lineup claims to come with cutting-edge technology and features that are sure to excite tech enthusiasts. The company is expected to launch four new variants under the series, out of which one model will highlight its gaming capabilities. Here is everything you need to know about the launch timeline and highlighting features.

Expected launch date and market impact

While the official launch date is yet to be announced, iQOO is expected to unveil the Z10 series soon. With its powerful features sleek design and big batteries, the Z10 lineup is poised to be a major hit in the competitive smartphone market of 2025.

Four models to be unveiled

Renowned tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that iQOO is planning to launch four smartphones under its Z10 series:

  • iQOO Z10
  • iQOO Z10 Pro
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro

The Z10 series aims to cater to users looking for powerful performance, big batteries, and innovative features. This lineup will follow the success of the iQOO Z9 series, which was known for its robust battery performance.

Massive batteries and fast charging

The Z10 series is expected to feature even larger batteries than its predecessor. The iQOO Z9 series offered impressive battery capacities ranging from 6,000mAh to 6,400mAh. However, the Z10 lineup is rumoured to include devices with batteries as large as 7,000mAh.

To complement these massive batteries, fast charging capabilities between 80W and 90W will be provided, ensuring users can quickly recharge their devices.

iQOO Z10 Turbo: Gaming-focused smartphone

The iQOO Z10 Turbo is said to be shaping up to standout model in the series. According to leaks, it will include a dedicated graphics chip to deliver lag-free and smooth performance, ideal for gaming enthusiasts. The smartphone will feature an OLED display with 1.5K resolution, ensuring vibrant visuals.

For photography, the Z10 Turbo will sport a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor for high-quality photos.

