iPhone 13 now available at Rs 20,000: Why should you buy it?

If you are planning to buy a new Android smartphone, and still desire to buy an iPhone, but always drop the idea due to the high price tag then here is the good news. The Apple iPhone 13, which was once out of reach for many due to its heavy price tag is now available at the lowest cost ever. With a massive price cut on Amazon.in, this is considered to be the right time to grab a budget-friendly iPhone.

iPhone 13 sees massive price cut on Amazon India

The iPhone 13 has become significantly more affordable, thanks to a major price slash on Amazon. This price drop enables many users, who previously couldn’t afford it, to fulfil their dream of owning an iPhone. The 128GB variant, originally priced much higher, is now being offered at a discounted rate that rivals many mid-range Android phones.

Here’s how cheap the iPhone 13 has become

Currently, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 59,600 on Amazon. However, with a 27 per cent discount, you can grab this phone for just Rs 43,499. For those on a tighter budget, Amazon also offers an EMI option starting at Rs 1,958 per month.

What’s even better is the exchange offer. You can trade in your old smartphone and get up to Rs 22,800 off. If you’re able to claim the maximum exchange value, the iPhone 13 could cost you as little as Rs 20,000. The final exchange value depends on the condition and functionality of your old device, making this deal an excellent option for those upgrading.

iPhone 13: Premium features at an affordable price

Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 comes with an aluminium frame and a glass back panel, offering a sleek and durable design. It comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, that delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

The iPhone is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, built on 5nm technology, the iPhone 13 ensures seamless performance. It includes up to 4GB of RAM and storage options up to 512 GB. For photography enthusiasts, the phone has a dual-camera setup with 12MP + 12MP sensors and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

