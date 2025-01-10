Friday, January 10, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24+ gets 32 per cent price cut: Lowest price ever on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S24+ gets 32 per cent price cut: Lowest price ever on Flipkart

SWith a huge price drop and additional discounts available, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ is now more affordable than ever. Featuring a powerful processor, premium design, and an advanced camera system, it offers excellent value for money.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 10, 2025 11:22 IST, Updated : Jan 10, 2025 11:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24+, one of the flagship smartphones which was launched in early 2024, is now available at its lowest price to date. The South Korean tech giant has slashed the price of this flagship smartphone by 32 per cent, making it around Rs 32,000 cheaper than its original launched price. This price cut applies to all variants of the Galaxy S24+ as the company has been gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 series globally (on January 22, 2025).

With the upcoming launch, all models from last year’s series will be available at a significant price cut.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Massive price cut

  • The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24+ is currently listed at Rs 67,999 on Flipkart, which is down from its original price of Rs 99,999.
  • This translates to a direct savings of Rs 32,000. Furthermore, customers could avail an additional bank discounts and exchange offers which will further reduce the price of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Features

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ comes packed with premium features, which makes it one of the top-performing smartphones in its segment:

  1. It comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with an in-display fingerprint and face unlock for seamless security.
  2. The handset is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, which offers smooth multitasking. 
  3. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
  4. It runs on Android 14-based OneUI 6.0 and has the Galaxy AI feature, which is built on Google Gemini.
  5. It is backed by a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and reverse wireless charging support. It comes with a USB Type-C port and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio-visual experiences.
  6. On the rear end, the device comes with a triple-camera setup- including a 50MP OIS primary sensor + 10MP telephoto lens + 12MP ultra-wide lens.
  7. On the front, it has a 12MP front camera.

Is it worth buying?

If you are looking for a good smartphone from Samsung with premium camera strength and an upscaled processor, then this handset is a good choice to go for. 

ALSO READ: Vivo X90 Pro gets massive discount as price slashes by 38 per cent on Flipkart

Related Stories
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Thinnest smartphone with a unique camera design

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Thinnest smartphone with a unique camera design

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 set to launch with AI features and IP69 Rating: Details

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 set to launch with AI features and IP69 Rating: Details

Samsung Galaxy M35 gets Rs 5,000 discount, now available for less than Rs 15,000

Samsung Galaxy M35 gets Rs 5,000 discount, now available for less than Rs 15,000

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB gets huge discount on Flipkart this new year

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB gets huge discount on Flipkart this new year

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Z Flip FE spotted ahead of 2025 launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Z Flip FE spotted ahead of 2025 launch

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets huge price drop once again, now available for just Rs 2,692 per month

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets huge price drop once again, now available for just Rs 2,692 per month

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB gets 55 percent off! Biggest discount on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB gets 55 percent off! Biggest discount on Flipkart

Samsung, Apple working together to revolutionize smartphone battery tech to boost capacity: Details

Samsung, Apple working together to revolutionize smartphone battery tech to boost capacity: Details

Samsung to offer premium Galaxy smartphones on rent, AI subscription service coming soon

Samsung to offer premium Galaxy smartphones on rent, AI subscription service coming soon

ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 13 Series launching today at 5 PM: What to expect?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement