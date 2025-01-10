Samsung Galaxy S24+ gets 32 per cent price cut: Lowest price ever on Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24+, one of the flagship smartphones which was launched in early 2024, is now available at its lowest price to date. The South Korean tech giant has slashed the price of this flagship smartphone by 32 per cent, making it around Rs 32,000 cheaper than its original launched price. This price cut applies to all variants of the Galaxy S24+ as the company has been gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 series globally (on January 22, 2025).

With the upcoming launch, all models from last year’s series will be available at a significant price cut.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Massive price cut

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24+ is currently listed at Rs 67,999 on Flipkart, which is down from its original price of Rs 99,999.

This translates to a direct savings of Rs 32,000. Furthermore, customers could avail an additional bank discounts and exchange offers which will further reduce the price of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Features

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ comes packed with premium features, which makes it one of the top-performing smartphones in its segment:

It comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with an in-display fingerprint and face unlock for seamless security. The handset is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, which offers smooth multitasking. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 14-based OneUI 6.0 and has the Galaxy AI feature, which is built on Google Gemini. It is backed by a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and reverse wireless charging support. It comes with a USB Type-C port and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio-visual experiences. On the rear end, the device comes with a triple-camera setup- including a 50MP OIS primary sensor + 10MP telephoto lens + 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP front camera.

Is it worth buying?

If you are looking for a good smartphone from Samsung with premium camera strength and an upscaled processor, then this handset is a good choice to go for.

