Oppo Reno 13 Series launching today at 5PM: What to expect?

Oppo, one of the popular smartphone brands in India is set to unveil its much-awaited Reno 13 series today, on January 9 (2025). The series, already launched in China, includes two models: the Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro. The upcoming device will boast AI-driven innovations, a sleek design and powerful features. Also, it is expected that the Reno 13 series will be making waves in the mid-premium smartphone segment.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming launch which is scheduled for 5 PM IST.

How to watch the Oppo Reno 13 Series launch event?

The launch event will take place at 5 PM today and will be streamed live on Oppo India’s official YouTube channel.

Fans and tech enthusiasts could follow Oppo's social media platforms for real-time updates.

The smartphones will be available for pre-order starting today itself, though the official sale dates will be revealed during the event.

Oppo Reno 13 Series: Key features and specifications

Premium design and build

The Reno 13 series comes with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and a one-piece rear glass panel for a sleek and durable finish.

For extra durability, the phones feature Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and boast IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making them dust- and water-resistant.

Performance

Both variants will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.

The Pro model will be backed by a 5,800mAh battery, while the standard version will be backed by a 5,600mAh battery- ensuring long-lasting performance.

AI-Powered cameras

The Reno 13 series features a triple-camera setup with updated designs.

The Reno 13 Pro includes a 50MP 3.5x Periscope Telephoto camera capable of up to 120x digital zoom.

AI features like AI Livephoto, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover enhance the photography experience.

Other Features

The smartphones sport a flat display for a modern aesthetic.

Both devices are expected to support underwater photography up to 10 meters in freshwater.

Expected prices in India

According to the recent leaks, the pricing for the Oppo Reno 13 series is as follows:

Reno 13 (8GB/128GB): Rs 37,999 Reno 13 (8GB/256GB): Rs 39,999 Reno 13 Pro (12GB/256GB): Rs 49,999 Reno 13 Pro (12GB/512GB): Rs 54,999

