iPhone 17 Air to launch with ultra-thin design and A19 chipset, expected in September 2025

Apple's iPhone 17 Air is already making a lot of buzz, and as per the rumour- it will be an ultra-thin version of the iPhone. The potential launch is expected in September 2025 (timeline unspecified). Following the success of its MacBook and iPad Air models, Apple seems to be bringing this lightweight concept to the iPhone lineup.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected pricing

Believing the reports, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus model in Apple’s iPhone lineup, starting at around USD 899 in the U.S. This would put it in a similar price range to the iPhone 16 Plus, which is currently priced at Rs 89,900 in India.

However, there are speculations that Apple might position the iPhone 17 Air as a premium model, potentially surpassing the USD 1,199 price tag of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Ultra-thin design: Apple’s slimmest phone yet

The standout feature of the iPhone 17 Air will be its ultra-thin profile. Rumours suggest that it will be just 6mm thick, which is considerably slimmer than the 7.8mm iPhone 16. This would make the iPhone 17 Air Apple’s thinnest device to date, even more so than the iPad Pro.

To achieve this sleek form, Apple is expected to utilize Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) technology. This innovation merges the display and touch layers, reducing the thickness of the OLED panel. The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly come with a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion technology for smooth visuals. However, this slim design may come with a slight trade-off in battery capacity.

Camera system

The iPhone 17 Air may feature a streamlined camera setup, which will potentially include only a 48-megapixel rear camera. This simplified system would remove the ultrawide lens which is found in the iPhone 16 Plus- contributing to the slim profile of the handset.

The main shooter will likely support digital zoom via cropping, a method Apple has refined in earlier iPhone models. The front camera is rumoured to be upgraded to a 24-megapixel TrueDepth camera.

Powered by A19 chipset for enhanced performance

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by Apple’s new A19 chipset, which will offer significant performance and energy efficiency improvements over the A18 used in the iPhone 16 series. It is also rumoured to include 8GB of RAM, which will support Apple’s advanced AI capabilities. Additionally, Apple may introduce an in-house Wi-Fi chip, further solidifying its move towards greater hardware independence.

Apple iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated devices of 2025. With its slim design, powerful A19 chipset, and simplified camera system, the iPhone 17 Air promises to deliver an exciting new option for iPhone users who prioritize portability and performance.

