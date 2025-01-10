Oppo Find N5 to launch in February with slimmest foldable titanium body: Details

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find N3

Oppo has been gearing up to make waves in the foldable smartphone category with the launch of the new Oppo Find N5, a successor to the Oppo Find N3. This sleek and innovative device is rumoured to be the world’s slimmest foldable phone, which features a titanium body and cutting-edge technology.

Oppo Find N5: Launch timeline

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to debut in China by February 2025 (no specific date revealed by the time of writing). As per the leak by Smart Pikachu, a popular tipster on Weibo, the upcoming foldable smartphone has been codenamed "Haiyan", which is rumoured to dominate the foldable smartphone market for the first half of 2025, as the rival brands are unlikely to release competing devices before July.

Design: Slimmer, stronger, and durable

A major highlight of the new Find N5 is its unprecedented thinness, reportedly breaking records with a profile of around 9 mm when folded. Believing the leaks, the foldable handset will outshine its predecessor, Find N3, which measures 11.7mm thickness.

To complement its slim profile, the device is tipped to feature a titanium build, ensuring durability alongside a luxurious finish. Furthermore, it is expected to come with a new industrial design and an IPX8 rating, making it resistant to splashes and accidental spills.

Performance and features

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N5 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. The phone may further be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging, that caters the users who need long-lasting power.

The device is also expected to support satellite communication, a feature gaining popularity for its utility in emergencies and remote areas.

Camera system backed by Hasselblad

For photography, the foldable smartphone is tipped to feature a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera setup. This will further include a periscope shooter for advanced zoom capabilities, ensuring stunning photography experiences.

Overall, Oppo's Find N5 promises to redefine foldable technology with its innovative features and design. Stay tuned for more details about the device.

ALSO READ: TRAI working to reduce telecom bills, announces separate plans for voice and data: New guidelines

ALSO READ: Now schedule events directly in WhatsApp Chats: New feature in development