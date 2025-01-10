Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI working to reduce telecom bills announces separate plans for voice and data: New guidelines

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently introduced new regulations that aim at reducing the monthly bills of the users. The revised guidelines mandate that major telecom companies, including Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), will launch separate Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) for voice calling and SMS services.

This move is expected to benefit millions of users all over the country, especially those who have been focused on 2G services and do not require internet access. By separating the data and voice plans, TRAI has been aiming at eliminating the problem of users paying for bundled services they don’t use.

TRAI pushes for affordable plans- Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vi users

TRAI has expressed dissatisfaction with the current telecom offerings which combines data, calling and SMS into bundled plans. This has resulted in overpricing, particularly for 2G users who primarily need voice services but are forced to pay for data they don’t use.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI has further stressed the need for plans which are tailored to individual user requirements. In an interview with PTI, he highlighted that while promoting data usage is important, it should remain an optional choice for consumers.

Chairman Lahoti further clarified that telecom companies are free to market their products, but they must ensure affordability and transparency by offering separate plans for voice, SMS, and data.

TRAI implements message traceability for commercial texts

For cost-cutting measures, TRAI has been working to enhance the safety and traceability of commercial text messages.

It was back on August 20 (2024), when TRAI directed telecom providers to ensure all commercial messages were fully traceable. This mandate was initially set to come into effect on November 1 but has been extended to November 30 to allow telecom operators and senders additional time to upgrade their systems.

TRAI has urged Access Providers, Principal Entities (PEs), and Telemarketers (TMs) to comply with the new directive. In order to raise awareness, TRAI has communicated with regulatory bodies like RBI, IRDAI, SEBI and PFRDA, as well as government departments, that have been encouraging early adoption of these regulations.

How will this benefit telecom users?

Cost reduction: Users can select plans that will align with their actual needs, avoiding unnecessary charges for unused services. Transparency: Tailored plans improve clarity and empower users to make informed choices. Enhanced security: Traceable commercial messages will ensure safer communication and minimize spam.

