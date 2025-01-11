Free Fire gaming tricks: 5 Hacks every smartphone user must know

Follow us on Image Source : FREE FIRE Free Fire - 5 Hacks every smartphone user must know

Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale games, definitely demands sharp skills, quick reflexes and strategic thinking. If you are looking forward to improvising your gameplay experience and making you achieve victories. And to be a winner in this game, you need these essential hacks.

We have discovered 5 game-changing tips which every smartphone gamer must know.

1. Optimize your device for smooth gameplay

For a lag-free gaming experience, it is important for winning, to ensure your smartphone is up to the task by:

Clearing cache

Closing background apps

Enabling gaming mode if available.

Furthermore, reduce graphics settings in Free Fire to balance performance and battery life, especially on mid-range devices.

2. Master the art of landing

The first few moments in Free Fire can make or break your gameplay experience. You need to choose a landing spot carefully to avoid popular areas to gather weapons and supplies in peace. If you are feeling confident, hot-drop zones like Clock Tower or Peak can provide quick loot but certainly come with higher risks.

3. Customize your controls as per your comfort

Default settings may not suit every player’s needs. Hence, you need to take advantage of Free Fire’s custom HUD feature to rearrange buttons for faster reaction times. For instance, placing the fire button near your thumb makes shooting more intuitive. You will have to practice in the training ground to find the perfect setup.

4. Use Gloo Walls smartly

Gloo walls are lifesavers in intense fight situations during the gameplay. Use them to create cover when under fire or to block enemies during close combat. Keep a few gloo walls in your inventory most of the time and practice deploying them quickly for maximum efficiency.

5. Stay updated on character skills

Free Fire’s unique character system will give you an edge if it is used wisely. Choose characters like:

Alok for healing, depending on your strategy

Kelly for speed boosts, depending on your strategy.

Keep experimenting with combinations of skills to create the perfect loadout for your playstyle. This might take a little while.

Bonus Tip: Play with a squad

Solo matches could be challenging, but teaming up with skilled players increases your chances of survival. Communicate effectively with your squad using in-game voice chat and plan strategies together for better results.

