Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
WhatsApp rolls out Photo Polls: All you need to know

The photo poll feature is currently in development and has been rolled out to select beta users for testing. Once the testing phase concludes and any bugs are addressed, WhatsApp is expected to release this feature for all users.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 11, 2025 17:42 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 17:42 IST
whatsapp, tech news
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp rolls out Photo Polls: All you need to know

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging platform with over 3.5 billion users globally, continues to enhance its user experience with regular updates. In 2022, the app introduced the poll feature, allowing users to create polls within chats. Now, WhatsApp has upgraded this feature, making it even more versatile and user-friendly.

What’s new in WhatsApp Polls?

Previously, users could only create polls using text options. However, the latest update introduces the ability to include photos in polls. This enhancement allows users to express their questions or options visually, making it easier to convey ideas or gather opinions in scenarios where text alone is not sufficient.

For instance, if you’re planning an event, you can now attach photos of potential venues alongside poll options, helping participants make informed decisions quickly.

WABetaInfo shares exclusive details

The new feature was first reported by WABetaInfo, a website known for tracking WhatsApp updates and new features. According to the report, this feature is currently available to beta users running Android version 2.25.1.17.

The option to attach photos to polls is part of the company’s broader efforts to enhance the app’s usability and engagement. Beta testing ensures that the feature works seamlessly before being rolled out to the general public.

When will this feature be available to all users?

The photo poll feature is currently in the development phase. WhatsApp has rolled it out to select beta users for testing. Once the testing phase is complete and any bugs or issues are resolved, the company is expected to make the feature available to all users.

While there’s no official release date yet, the rollout is anticipated soon. WhatsApp’s consistent efforts to introduce innovative features ensure its relevance and popularity among users.

Why is this update important?

This new addition to the poll feature is particularly beneficial in scenarios where text is not enough to communicate clearly. Whether for work, social plans, or casual conversations, photo polls can make discussions more interactive and visually engaging.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 11: Unlock free Diamonds, skins and more

ALSO READ: 7 Unexpected iPhone 16 issues you must know before buying: Freezing Screens, camera glitches and more

