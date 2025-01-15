iPhone 16 series now available at up to Rs 12,000 Off on Flipkart – Limited time only

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Buy iPhone 16 series with up to Rs 12,000 discount on Flipkart: How to avail this limited period offer?

Flipkart’s Republic Day Monumental Sale is live and has been offering a number of offers on smartphones, including the recently launched latest series of iPhone 16. The sale will last till January 19, and it will be offering significant price cuts, additional bank offers and perks for the customers to avail of for a limited period. Here are the details of the best deals which are running on the iPhone 16 lineup.

iPhone 16 gets Rs 12,000 discount

The iPhone 16 (128GB storage) is now available at a flat discounted price of Rs 67,999, which is down from the originally registered price of Rs 79,999. This deal represents a Rs 12,000 savings.

However, it is a must to specify that the pricing of the device may witness a slight change between the app and website pricing, which is showing Rs 69,999.

Buyers can further use an HDFC Bank credit card to avail of an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000, making the deal even more attractive for those who are eyeing the device.

iPhone 16 Plus: Deal highlights

The iPhone 16 Plus is listed at Rs 79,999, which is offering a Rs 9,901 discount from its original price of Rs 89,900.

On the other hand, for the iPhone 16, customers could avail an extra discount of up to Rs 4,000 by using selected bank cards to make their purchases. This deal is consistent across both the Flipkart app and website.

iPhone 16 Pro gets Rs 7,000 off

iPhone 16 Pro is now available for Rs 1,12,900, a Rs 7,000 price drop from its launch price of Rs 1,19,900.

It is certainly worth noting that this discounted price is only applied to the white colour variant, and the other colour options may cost slightly more (when compared). An additional Rs 5,000 discount could be availed on select bank cards, which will further reduce the effective price.

iPhone 16 Pro Max gets Rs 7000 off

The top model from the lineup, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is listed for Rs 1,37,900, which is a drop-down price from Rs 1,44,900, that offers a Rs 7,000 discount on the base model.

Like the other models, customers could check for additional bank offers to maximize their savings.

Things to note for the buyers

All prices which are mentioned are based on storage variants. Deals on higher storage options can be checked on Flipkart.

Flipkart’s pricing can fluctuate during the sale, so it’s best to grab these deals as early as possible.

Bank offers on HDFC credit cards and others provide extra savings, making these deals even more appealing.

