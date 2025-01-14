Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
  4. Republic Day 2025: 5 tech products to get from Amazon and Flipkart during the sale

With these fantastic tech offers, you can upgrade your gadgets without breaking the bank. Act quickly as these deals are only available for a limited time during the Republic Day sales.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 14, 2025 9:36 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 9:36 IST
online shopping, flipkart, amazon, republic day sale
Image Source : FILE Online shopping

Republic Day Sale is around the corner and Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale and Flipkart’s Monumental Sale are set to roll out huge discounts on a number of devices. this sale will provide several discounts on a variety of gadgets. Although smartphones have been dominating the sales in the Indian market, there are some amazing non-smartphone deals worth your attention.

Here are five different tech deals to grab this Republic Day sale:

1. Samsung Essential Monitor S3: Rs 7,599

Samsung's 24-inch monitor will offer a Full HD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support- that claims to make it ideal for work and gaming.

With a sleek bezel-less design and a DisplayPort input, it will be compatible with laptops, MacBooks, and gaming PCs. At under Rs 10,000, this monitor will deliver incredible value.

India Tv - Amazon

Image Source : AMAZONAmazon

2. OnePlus Buds 3: Rs 4,499

These buds are packed with 44 hours of battery life (with the case), 49dB adaptive noise cancellation, and fast charging, the OnePlus Buds 3 is a steal at this price.

These earbuds are compatible with Macs, iPhones, Android devices and even Windows PCs, making them a versatile option for music and calls. 

3. Motorola EnvisionX 43-inch 4K Smart TV: Rs 21,999

  • Experience vibrant visuals on this QLED panel with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.
  • Running on Google TV OS, it further supports all major OTT platforms for a seamless streaming experience.
  • If you want a bigger screen, the 50-inch variant is available for Rs 23,999.

India Tv - Flipkart

Image Source : FLIPKARTFlipkart

4. iPad (10th Gen): Rs 28,999

  • The 10th-gen iPad is a powerhouse under Rs 30,000.
  • With a USB-C port, Apple Pencil support, and iPadOS 18, it is perfect for study, work or entertainment.
  • While it lacks some advanced features, it remains one of the best budget-friendly tablets in the market.

5. Apple MacBook Air M2 (16 GB): Rs 79,900

  • This MacBook Air is a stylish and powerful laptop for students and professionals alike.
  • The laptop features 16 GB unified memory and 256 GB storage, to deliver top-notch performance for multitasking, creativity, and entertainment.
  • Available in multiple colours, it is said to be a perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics.

Grab these deals before they’re gone!

 

