Control your laptop with voice commands: A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Laptop use

Did you know you can control your Windows laptop using voice commands without downloading any third-party apps? Windows laptops come equipped with a built-in feature called Voice Access, allowing users to operate their systems effortlessly through voice commands. From opening files to typing emails, this feature is designed to make multitasking more efficient.

Here’s how you can activate and use this amazing tool.

What is Voice Access on Windows?

Voice Access is a native Windows feature that enables users to control their laptops using voice commands. This tool eliminates the need for external software and allows you to perform tasks like typing, opening applications, and even shutting down the system—all hands-free.

Steps to enable Voice Access on your laptop

Open the Search Bar:

Press the Windows key + S on your laptop to bring up the search bar.

Search for Voice Access:

Type Voice Access in the search bar.

Enable Voice Access:

When prompted with the message, "Do you want to continue and set up Voice Access?", click on the Yes, Continue option.

Activate the Microphone:

Once Voice Access is enabled, ensure that your laptop's microphone is turned on.

Start Giving Commands:

You’re all set! Begin controlling your laptop by simply speaking your commands.

What can you do with Voice Access?

Once enabled, Voice Access allows you to:

Open and close files or applications. Type long emails or documents. Navigate through different settings. Shut down or restart the system.

This feature is particularly beneficial for users who want to work hands-free or those with mobility challenges. Activate Voice Access today and experience the power of voice-enabled computing!

ALSO READ: BSNL fake tower installation scam exposed: Public alert issued

BSNL has been bothered by the scammers, who are impersonating them. The new scam is portrayed as BSNL which fraudsters are luring innocent citizens into scams that involve fake tower installations, job opportunities and dealership offers.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 and ‘Landmark Device’ to launch this year, Carl Pei teases: What to expect?

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification often signals that a device is nearing its launch in the Indian market. This certification ensures the product meets regulatory standards and is ready for commercial release.