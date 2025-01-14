Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
Control your laptop with voice commands: A step-by-step guide

Voice Access transforms the way you interact with your laptop, making it more intuitive and convenient. Whether you’re typing, browsing, or multitasking, this built-in Windows feature can simplify your daily workflow.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 14, 2025 15:02 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 15:07 IST
Laptop,
Image Source : PIXABAY Laptop use

Did you know you can control your Windows laptop using voice commands without downloading any third-party apps? Windows laptops come equipped with a built-in feature called Voice Access, allowing users to operate their systems effortlessly through voice commands. From opening files to typing emails, this feature is designed to make multitasking more efficient.

Here’s how you can activate and use this amazing tool.

What is Voice Access on Windows?

Voice Access is a native Windows feature that enables users to control their laptops using voice commands. This tool eliminates the need for external software and allows you to perform tasks like typing, opening applications, and even shutting down the system—all hands-free.

Steps to enable Voice Access on your laptop

Open the Search Bar:

  • Press the Windows key + S on your laptop to bring up the search bar.

Search for Voice Access:

  • Type Voice Access in the search bar.

Enable Voice Access:

  • When prompted with the message, "Do you want to continue and set up Voice Access?", click on the Yes, Continue option.

Activate the Microphone:

  • Once Voice Access is enabled, ensure that your laptop's microphone is turned on.

Start Giving Commands:

  • You’re all set! Begin controlling your laptop by simply speaking your commands.

What can you do with Voice Access?

Once enabled, Voice Access allows you to:

  1. Open and close files or applications.
  2. Type long emails or documents.
  3. Navigate through different settings.
  4. Shut down or restart the system.

This feature is particularly beneficial for users who want to work hands-free or those with mobility challenges.  Activate Voice Access today and experience the power of voice-enabled computing!

