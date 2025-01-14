BSNL fake tower installation scam exposed: Public alert issued

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL fake tower installation scam exposed

BSNL, one of the leading government-owned telecom service providers in India has been bothered by the fraudsters recently, who have been impersonating the company itself. The new scam is portrayed as BSNL which fraudsters are luring innocent citizens into scams that involve fake tower installations, job opportunities and dealership offers.

Here’s everything you must know to keep yourself safe and avoid falling victim to this kind of scam or scheme.

Tower installation scam details

Fake websites that claim to be official BSNL platforms are targeting individuals with attractive and tempting offers, that include:

Tower leasing scams: Fraudsters claim to promise tower installations on private properties in exchange for advance deposits. They claim that they are authorized by BSNL. Dealership and distributorship fraud: Fake websites that claim to offer Bharat Fibre and Bharat Air Fibre dealership opportunities have been asking the users to register or pay security fees to get the tower installed. Recruitment scams: Some websites falsely advertise BSNL job openings, charging money for fake appointments.

These websites often use terms like BSNL Tower Office, BSNL Tower Site and BSNL 5G Tower, to appear legitimate.

Mode used by the fraudsters/scammers

Website setup: Fraudulent websites have been created by scammers that replicate the BSNL logo and product details which relatively looks authentic. Customer contact: Prospective victims are contacted with attractive offers. Payment demands: Scammers ask for deposits in fake accounts named ‘Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)’. These accounts are personal accounts disguised with misleading names.

BSNL’s official clarification

On being questioned for the tower installation scam, which has fooled so many citizens, BSNL has categorically stated that:

No Advance Payment Required: BSNL does not ask for advance deposits for tower installations or dealerships before official approval. Recruitment Transparency: BSNL conducts recruitment only through its official websites: www.bsnl.co.in

https://externalexam.bsnl.co.in

The company is not affiliated with any such websites, and any monetary transactions made to these scammers will not be BSNL’s responsibility.

How to stay vigilant?

Verify authenticity: Always cross-check offers on BSNL’s official website. Avoid advance payments: Do not transfer money to unknown accounts for tower installations or dealership offers. Beware of fake websites: Look for discrepancies in website URLs and avoid engaging with sites that seem unofficial. Contact BSNL directly: For queries, reach out to BSNL customer service or visit their official website.

