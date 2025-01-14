Best time to buy iPhone 16 for less than Rs 70000: Republic Day Sale on Flipkart and Amazon is live

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 16

The Republic Day Sale 2025 has started and in the recent discovery, it was noticed that the Apple iPhone 16, one of the premium and recently launched smartphones from the leading tech giant got a major price drop. The flagship smartphone, which is now available at a start price of Rs 69,999, is a great deal to get a hand on the device. Here are the details of the flagship device from Apple Inc., and how and where to avail of the offer from- Flipkart or Amazon, which offers better value.

iPhone 16 price drop: A rare deal

The iPhone 16 (128 GB storage variant) is reportedly available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 69,999 during the Republic Day Sale 2025, down from its launch price of Rs 79,900. This makes it the most affordable iPhone with Apple’s AI-powered features in iOS 18, which has been branded as 'Apple Intelligence'.

Apple iPhone 16: Specifications and features

Processor: It is powered by the A18 chipset, built on 3nm technology, offering 30 per cent faster CPU and 40 per cent faster GPU than its predecessor. Action button: This time, the company has added a versatile addition by enabling quick access to features like a camera, flashlight, and more. Camera control: A new touch-sensitive button for enhanced camera functionality, including exposure and depth adjustments. AI features: Runs iOS 18 with Apple Intelligence, offering tools like Genmoji and Image Playground. Build and battery: Known for Apple’s iconic design, though specific battery specs remain under wraps.

Should you buy the new iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 series has gained significant attention, highlighting its sleek design and impressive features, and at present, at a huge price dip. However, as per the early buyers, a number of glitches and issues were discovered by some experts and Apple enthusiasts. Many users have written about the display trouble which has been a durability concern, on their social media platforms.

